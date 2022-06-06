ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland County man facing charges after allegedly trying to take picture up young woman’s skirt

By Melanie Gillespie, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFIxd_0g2PNsco00

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is accused of trying to take a picture up a young woman’s skirt in North Huntingdon.

Charles Waddell is facing invasion of privacy and several other misdemeanor charges.

“I would say he’s probably done this before, and this is the first time he’s got caught,” Detective Tom Harris said.

In court paperwork, police said Waddell made small talk with the victim in the aisles of the Dollar Tree store on Route 30 before she felt something on the back of her leg.

“She felt something touch the back of her leg, and looked down and saw an individual was using a cellphone and taking a picture up her skirt,” Harris said.

Police said the victim and her mother immediately confronted Waddell.

“She asked him what he was doing. He denied doing (it) and he eventually left the store,” Harris explained.

At the time, police did not know who was behind the camera; they only had a few surveillance pictures of him, and put out a public call for help.

Within an hour, they had tips pointing them to Waddell.

Police said he confessed, but admitted he didn’t get the picture.

Channel 11 tried reaching out to Waddell, but he said he did not want to comment.

He is due in court in August.

District Attorney: investigators close to solving years-old murder case of Aliquippa Marine vet

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
North Huntingdon, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Several young boys in Beaver County say woman tried to lure them into her car with cookies

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County have launched an investigation after several young boys told their parents that an elderly woman tried to lure them into her vehicle with cookies.This disturbing case is serving as a warning for other parents in Rochester Township."It makes me feel uncomfortable," parent Rafael Lopez said.Neighbors are on alert after several reports of an elderly woman attempting to lure boys into her car in Rochester Borough and the township. Lopez lives on Pennsylvania Avenue with his small children and said he saw the car on his street."It comes really slowly with tinted windows,...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Romanian nationals facing new charges after more credit card skimmers found

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Two men accused of putting skimmers at Sam's Clubs in Allegheny and Butler counties now face new charges. The pair of Romanian nationals are now accused of planting devices at Sam's Club in Trinity Point Shopping Plaza in Washington County. Anyone who may have used their credit or debit cards at the store is being asked to check their accounts and report anything suspicious to the police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Skirt#Violent Crime#Channel 11#Cox Media Group
butlerradio.com

Butler Woman Charged With Forging Checks

A Butler resident is facing felony charges after allegedly forging checks. Police say a 73-year-old Butler Township resident reported losing nearly $1,000 due to forged checks earlier this year. Following an investigation, police charged 45-year-old Kimberly Kiser of Butler with writing and depositing the forged checks. Kiser was charged with...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old Girl, Two Other Juveniles

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly molesting three young girls over the course of several years. According to court documents, Kittanning-based State Police on June 8, 2022, filed criminal charges against 67-year-old William John Kunselman, of Templeton, in Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland’s office.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Washington County man charged in criminal homicide of infant son

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County man is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the death of his infant son last month. Charges were announced against 36-year-old Jordan Clarke on Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, Peters Township police were called to a home...
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stealing money and guns from Westmoreland County home

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars and guns from a home.Investigators said on 21-year-old Tyrus Martin's first trip to the home in Derry Township on May 29, he initially took the money, but they said he came back later to grab the guns."Was able to pry open a window, went into a bedroom and was able to take an envelope, a bag that had a large sum of money in it," trooper Stephen Limani said."It was $65,000 that was allegedly stolen," he added.Investigators say...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Diamond Corley was found. ------------------------------------------------------------- Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. According to police, Diamond Corley is 5′1″ and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen on June 5. Police said Diamond may be spotted in the areas of Homewood, North...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

State police looking for suspect in Jefferson County church vandalisms

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two churches in Jefferson County have been vandalized and state police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the culprit. According to a press release, the Chestnut Grove Independent Church at 342 Lipp Road in Gaskill Township was vandalized sometime between May 25 at about 10 p.m. and May 26 at 9 a.m. A glass door, worth about $500, was damaged by someone. Then on June 4 at about 11:54 p.m., someone damaged two four-by-four glass windows, a motion detector and an outside light, according to state police.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to new charges in fatal 1995 fire sentenced to no further penalty

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to new charges in a 1995 fire that killed three firefighters won’t serve any more time in prison. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Gregory Brown, 44, pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property by fire resulting in death after serving 20 years for his previous arson conviction. He was sentenced on Wednesday to no further penalty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
111K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy