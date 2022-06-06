ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Watch: Zion, Herb, and Trey Workout; JD Notae Visits Pelicans

By Kyle T. Mosley
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2KhP_0g2PNQ6a00

On Monday, New Orleans Pelicans hosted a draft prospect and young star players were training at the team's Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

On Monday, New Orleans Pelicans hosted a draft prospect, and young star players were training at the team's Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

View the original article to see embedded media.

ZION, TREY, & HERB WOROUT IN NOLA

Trey Murphy and Zion Williamson were on the sidelines running through their workouts. At the same time, Herb Jones worked on his one-on-one drills and drove to the basket.

PELICANS HOST NOTAE

Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) dribbles the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans hosted Arkansas guard JD Notae for a private workout. The 6-2 Razorback stats for the 2021-22 season were 18.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.7 APG, and 39.6% from the field. New Orleans has focused on working out scorers in preparation for the 2022 NBA Draft. Last month, he played in the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago after deciding to enter the draft in April .

All Hogs reporter Kent Smith wrote on Notae, "Notae has proven so many times, all he needs is a chance. His work ethic and determination will take care of the rest."

Read New Orleans Pelicans News

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Draymond Green

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley wasn't amused by some recent comments that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made. Green recently asserted that he gets preferential treatment from officials during games and doesn't worry about getting ejected for being too physical. Barkley took issue with that and told reporters this week that if opponents just "clock" Green once early, he'll stop playing with that mentality.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally honest on ugly Game 3 for Warriors vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Things Got Heated Between JJ Redick, Stephen A. Smith Today

Over the past few months, no one has called Stephen A. Smith out one his innacuracies more than former NBA player JJ Redick. While most of those who sit on the set tend to agree with whatever comes out of Stephen A. Smith's mouth, Redick does not. Earlier this morning, that was on full display as the former sharpshooter continued to question Smith's ridiculous takes.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About Golfers Leaving For LIV Golf Series

The LIV Golf Series has made waves over the past few weeks by poaching some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars ahead of their inaugural tournament this week. Among the many golfers who opted not to join the rival tour is Rory McIlroy, who had some cutting words for those who are leaving the PGA Tour. Speaking to the media today, McIlroy said that the golfers joining the LIV for the money probably won't end up liking the decision. He said that he's gone that route before and it hasn't worked out for him.
GOLF
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Kent Smith
Person
Brandon Ingram
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans Pelicans#Trey#Hogs
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz will interview former NBA champion coach

The Utah Jazz are set for an extensive head coaching search to replace Quin Snyder, and one of the names they are targeting will be quite familiar. Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is on Utah’s list of candidates, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Vogel, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is expected to interview for the Utah vacancy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
fadeawayworld.net

The Most Expensive Cars Owned By NBA Players: Michael Jordan Spent $3 Million On Mercedes-McLaren SLR 722 Edition

There is no secret that the very best NBA players make a ton of money, possibly more than they can afford to spend. Due to the fact that less than 400 players in the world have a shot at making the league per season, the athletes are at the top of their games and get paid accordingly. The fact that 50 players or fewer are actually considered stars, the elite of the league get paid like the elite of the population.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
The Spun

Kenny Smith Names His All-Time UNC Starting Five: Fans React

North Carolina has a long history of basketball greatness. Many Tar Heels have enjoyed legendary NBA careers, making it difficult to pinpoint the program's best alums. Kenny Smith nevertheless tried. The former UNC guard and current TNT analyst picked his all-time starting five on Showtime's All The Smoke. His team...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Assistant Mike D’Antoni Will Meet With Hornets

One name that’s been consistently linked to the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season is Mike D’Antoni. Coaching in the NBA since 1997, D’Antoni has had his fair share of jobs around the league. Among the handful of coaching jobs he’s had, D’Antoni coached with the Sixers as he was an associate head coach on Brett Brown’s staff in 2015-2016.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Imitated Jayson Tatum And Damian Lillard On Instagram Live With His Sons: "Jayson Tatum! Right Hand Steppy! Dame Lillard. Pound Dribble."

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready for a new NBA season where they'll try to bounce back and prove to people that they're not done yet. After a rocky 2021/22 campaign, the 17-time NBA champions have made some changes, especially in the coaching department, letting go of Frank Vogel and hiring Darvin Ham.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
386
Followers
185
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy