Watch: Zion, Herb, and Trey Workout; JD Notae Visits Pelicans

On Monday, New Orleans Pelicans hosted a draft prospect and young star players were training at the team's Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
On Monday, New Orleans Pelicans hosted a draft prospect, and young star players were training at the team's Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
ZION, TREY, & HERB WOROUT IN NOLA
Trey Murphy and Zion Williamson were on the sidelines running through their workouts. At the same time, Herb Jones worked on his one-on-one drills and drove to the basket.
PELICANS HOST NOTAE
The Pelicans hosted Arkansas guard JD Notae for a private workout. The 6-2 Razorback stats for the 2021-22 season were 18.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.7 APG, and 39.6% from the field. New Orleans has focused on working out scorers in preparation for the 2022 NBA Draft. Last month, he played in the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago after deciding to enter the draft in April .
All Hogs reporter Kent Smith wrote on Notae, "Notae has proven so many times, all he needs is a chance. His work ethic and determination will take care of the rest."
