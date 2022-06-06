ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Taddeo leaves Democratic governor race to run for Congress

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — State Sen. Annette Taddeo announced Monday that she’s leaving the Democratic primary for Florida governor to run for a U.S. House seat in South Florida.

Taddeo said she will run for Florida’s 27th congressional district, which includes all or part of Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables and Kendall in Miami-Dade County.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar, who took office after winning her 2020 election. Taddeo faces Miami Commissioner Ken Russell and community organizer Angel Montalvo in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary.

“Families in Miami need a representative in Congress who will stand up for them, hold Washington politicians accountable and make sure we finally tackle issues like the cost of living, gun violence, and defending a woman’s right to choose,” Taddeo said in a statement. “I’m a small business owner and a mother with a daughter in Miami-Dade Public Schools so I live with these issues every single day.”

Taddeo, 55, is the founder and CEO of LanguageSpeak, which offers translation services in more than 240 languages. She was born in Colombia to an American father and Colombian mother and spent the first 17 years of her life in the South American country.

Taddeo first ran for office in 2008, losing to then-incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros Lehtinen. She ran for Congress again in 2016, losing a close primary to former Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Garcia. She won her state Senate seat in a 2017 special election for a district a Republican won by 10 percentage points the previous election.

With Taddeo leaving the gubernatorial race, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who previously served as Florida governor as a Republican, and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried remain the strongest candidates in the Democratic primary.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

State high court won’t put ousted GOP hopeful back on ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s highest court ruled Friday that the state’s Republican Party did not violate open meeting laws when it ousted a congressional hopeful from the GOP primary ballot. The Supreme Court’s ruling reverses a lower court’s decision that had ordered video producer Robby Starbuck...
The Associated Press

LGBTQ outrage over DeSantis visit to NYC during Pride Month

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to appear before a friendly conference of conservative Jewish leaders in New York City on Sunday, despite efforts by gay rights advocates to get the event canceled. LGBTQ groups, still raw over legislation barring instruction about sexual orientation to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to November’s mid-term election. Otero County’s three-member commission includes Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin, who ascribes to unsubstantiated theories that...
The Associated Press

Texas massacre spurs Oregon gun-safety ballot initiative

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When Raevahnna Richardson spotted a woman standing outside a library in Salem, Oregon, gathering signatures for a gun-safety initiative, she made a beeline to her and added her name. “I signed it to keep our kids safe, because something needs to change. I have a...
The Associated Press

Judge to hear arguments in Alaska ballot access case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge plans to hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit alleging that Alaska’s by-mail special primary for U.S. House discriminates against voters with visual impairments. It was not immediately clear how quickly Superior Court Judge Una Gandbhir might rule. The election is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Russell
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Joe Garcia
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
The Associated Press

Wrong-sized ballots delay results in Montana US House race

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Ballot printing errors have delayed election results for Montana’s new congressional seat, forcing a small northwestern county to count votes by hand in the unexpectedly close Republican primary race between former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Florida Governor#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Democratic#U S House#Republican#Languagespeak#Colombian#South American#Senate
The Associated Press

District attorney confirms investigation into governor’s ad

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
The Associated Press

No A-to-F grades for Georgia public schools for third year

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will go a third year without assigning A-to-F grades to public schools and districts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, after the federal government waived part of the requirements for the state’s normal evaluation system. Instead, the state will publish multiple measures that are normally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials have fined two Georgia hospitals more than $1 million for failing to meet new requirements to publicly disclose their charges. Northside Hospital Atlanta and Northside Hospital Cherokee are the first two hospitals in the country to face monetary penalties under the rules that went into effect last year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Friday. CMS issued the fines this week — $883,000 for Northside Atlanta and $214,000 for Northside Cherokee.
The Associated Press

Troubled Iowa center for disabled fined for resident’s death

A troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration, state inspectors said in a report. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has fined the Glenwood Resource Center $10,000 after inspectors...
The Associated Press

Louisiana scam means 33 months, $9800 from Atlanta man

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana has sentenced an Atlanta man to nearly three years in prison for a jury duty phone scam that started while he was in a Georgia state prison. Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Andre Deaveon Reese, 32, to two years and...
The Associated Press

Rhode Island reports 1st probable case of monkeypox

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Public health officials in Rhode Island said Thursday they have identified the state’s first probable case of monkeypox. A man in his 30s who lives in Providence County has tested positive for an orthopox virus, and confirmation for monkeypox is pending testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Rhode Island Department of Health said in a statement.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

938K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy