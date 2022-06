Carrie Underwood has a pair of break-dancers on her hands; her two sons were caught dancing at her Grand Ole Opry performance on June 7. Truly, the video is all kinds of adorable. The boys, Isaiah and Jacob, broke it down to their mother performing “I Told You So,” a Randy Travis classic. She also performed the song at the Grand Ole Opry when Randy Travis himself invited her to join in 2008.

