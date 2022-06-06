ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hit by stray bullet at NYC bus stop recalls harrowing moment

By Haley Brown, Gabrielle Fonrouge
New York Post
 3 days ago

The bus rider struck by a stray bullet over the weekend is a Big Apple transplant who described to The Post the harrowing moment he realized he’d been shot — and how “lucky” he was that his injuries weren’t worse.

Jack Semanda, a 40-year-old porter who moved to Harlem from Virginia two years ago, said he was waiting for a city bus at West 145th Street and Amsterdam Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when suddenly, shots rang out.

“I was just sitting there minding my business,” Semanda told The Post on Monday.

“Out of nowhere, I heard, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop!

“It sounded like he went through a full clip.”

Semanda said he watched as people ran and ducked for cover — but soon, he felt pain in his left leg.

“I saw blood. I was like, ‘Crap!’ ” he recalled.

Semanda, who was struck in the shin, ran into a nearby bodega and waited for help.

“It tore, like, a lot of muscle,” Semanda said of the bullet.

“I was lucky,” said the victim, who spent Monday still recovering after he was discharged from the hospital.

“It could have been a lot worse.”

Semanda said he is “lucky” his injuries from the shooting weren’t worse.
William Miller

He added that a recent stabbing in the area had already left him shaken up — and he’s shocked to have now found himself in the crosshairs of gun violence.

“I never knew stuff was this crazy out here,” he said.

“I go to work every day. I don’t hang out on the corner or do any gang activity. … It’s very surprising. I stay out of trouble.”

Police say Semanda was not the intended target of the shooting.

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody after the gunfire, cops said.

Semanda acknowledged that “of course he’s upset” by what happened but said, “It’s part of life.

“Maybe next time I’ll take an Uber or a Lyft,” he said.

Additional reporting by Joe Marino

