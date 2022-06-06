ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suit claiming Kevin Spacey sexually abused teen can move forward, judge rules

 3 days ago

A sexual abuse lawsuit brought against Kevin Spacey by a man who claims the actor made sexual advances toward him when he was a teenager can move forward to trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan largely sided with complainant Anthony Rapp in his opinion denying Spacey’s request to toss the suit completely.

In the suit, Rapp claims Spacey sexually assaulted him in an encounter in Manhattan in 1986 when he was 14 years old.

The “Usual Suspects” actor allegedly “grazed” Rapp’s buttocks and laid his body partially across him before the teen was able to “wriggle out” of Spacey’s grip, according to court documents.

The civil litigation was brought under New York’s Child Victims Act, which allows victims of sex abuse to file suit in most cases, regardless of how long ago they occurred.

Kevin Spacey allegedly assaulted Anthony Rapp when the latter was a teen.
In his ruling on Monday, however, Kaplan found that a sex assault allegation in Rapp’s suit is barred by the statute of limitations, but other claims – including third degree sexual abuse – can move forward.

Anthony Rapp.
Rapp is seeking unspecified damages in the suit.

Last month, authorities in the UK said they charged Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three separate men.

The alleged assaults happened in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in the west of England in April 2013.

Spacey, 62, said he would voluntarily appear in UK court to face the charges.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” the “House of Cards” star said in a statement to “Good Morning America.”

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

