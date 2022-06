STATEWIDE–Several areas across Indiana received storm damage Wednesday night. In Madison County, the Town of Summitville had to shut down briefly after the storm hit around 6 pm. The streets were reopened several hours later. Tom Ecker with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency said at least four homes had damaged windows and damage from trees. An RV was overturned and a mobile home was also destroyed. The roof was blown off Summitville Elementary School.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO