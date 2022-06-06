Accused Wisconsin Killer Allegedly Wore Victim’s Glasses in Selfie Taken in Basement of Horrors—and Cops Say There Are 5 More Victims
By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
3 days ago
A 34-year-old man in Wisconsin was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing six people found in the basement of a Milwaukee duplex. The accused killer took a selfie that directly linked him to the homicides, authorities say. Travis Lamar Birkley was taken into custody on Saturday and charged...
A Milwaukee grandfather will spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal murder of his 12-year-old grandson last year, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. Circuit Court Judge Stephanie G. Rothstein on Monday sentenced Andrez D. Martina to serve two consecutive life sentences for beating young Andre Smith II to death with a variety of weapons, including a mallet and a sledgehammer.
A Waukegan man tried bringing purchased urine, which he thought was clean, to pass his court-ordered drug test, the sheriff’s office said. The urine tested positive for cocaine. Jerrold Hayes, 53, of the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Waukegan, was charged with defrauding a drug and alcohol screening test. Hayes was required to provide […]
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a car crash that led to a driver being shot. The crash was captured on gas station cameras at Vel R. Phillips and North on Tuesday. Police say road rage sparked the shooting after the crash. One driver told 12 News that she...
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle that had a person with disabilities inside, and later drove them to the hospital. According to the Madison Police Department, on June 5 around 2 p.m., officers responded to a...
A 25-year-old woman was arrested after prosecutors say she bit, spit at and kicked multiple officers who tried to arrest her in Waukegan Sunday. Destinee A. Sotomayor, 25, of the 2700 block of 17th Street in Zion, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, two counts of criminal damage to […]
APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of man and a woman at a multi-family home in the 600 block of 3rd Street. Officers were call to that location at 8:49 p.m. Monday, where the bodies were discovered. The police department is releasing few other details in...
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, June 5, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman could be facing over ten years in prison after an alleged incident where she beat up her 85-year-old ex-husband. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on May 29 around 10:30 p.m., a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the 2500 block of Hillside Heights Drive for a reported disturbance. A man was reportedly bleeding from his leg and face.
A former teacher has been arrested and charged with stealing over $13,000 in funds from an education association in Marengo, police said. Amanda M. Oie, 26, of the 200 block of West Perry Road in Belvidere, was charged with theft over $10,000, a Class 2 felony. Marengo Police Department Sgt. Andrew Kjellgren told Lake and […]
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.
Comments / 2