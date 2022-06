The snow is melting, and it’s time to dust off your hiking boots and backpacks. And we all know planning your snacks and camping meals is half the fun of summer adventures. Whether you’re backpacking through the Sangre de Cristos with Farm to Summit’s Thai Peanut Slaw or hiking at Horsetooth with a PB & Palisade Peach Jam sandwich in tow, bringing local food along is easy and tastes way better than those traditional prepackaged camping meals packed with too much salt and too little flavor.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO