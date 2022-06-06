2022 chip seal schedule updates from Cass County Highway Department

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two boaters were rescued in Kosciusko County Tuesday. It happened shortly before 2 P.M. as officers with the DNR arrived shortly after getting a call from Kosciusko County Dispatch in reference to two sinking boats on Shock Lake. 25-year-old Dalton Stiver of Cromwell and 47-year-old Charles Stiver of Syracuse were water testing a boat when it began taking on water. While attempting to keep the vessel afloat, their second boat also began taking on water. Both boats quickly sank leaving both operators in the water without personal flotation devices (PFDs). They were able to hold on to the submerged vessels until rescue personnel arrived. Turkey Creek Fire rescue personnel were able to launch an air boat and safely retrieve both men from the water. Both operators were cited for not having wearable PFDs on the watercraft as required by law. Conservation Officers remind all boaters that wearable PFDs are required for every person on a boat.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO