Cass County, IN

2022 chip seal schedule updates from Cass County Highway Department

By Cass County Highway Department
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Updated on June 7, 2022 by Cass County Highway Department. Chip seal work started Monday, June 6, 2022 in Cass County with roads in Jefferson and Boone Township...

UPDATE: Main Street between Humphrey and Montgomery in Logansport now open after cleanup of fallen tree

Last Updated on June 9, 2022 by Logansport Street Department. UPDATE: As of 10:45 a.m. Main Street has reopened to traffic. ORIGINAL POST: The Logansport Street Department will be closing Main Street between Humphrey and Montgomery Streets briefly beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022 for cleanup of a tree that fell during the storms that moved through late Wednesday afternoon.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WISH-TV

Madison County town cleaning up after storms damage buildings, take down trees

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — People in the Madison County town of Summitville are cleaning up after severe storms prompted an emergency declaration. Town leaders shut down travel after the storm hit shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday and took down trees, according to Tom Ecker with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. The streets reopened several hours later.
UPDATE: Yellow travel advisory lifted for Cass County, Indiana

Last Updated on June 7, 2022 by Cass County Online. As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, Cass County is back to normal on the Indiana Travel Status Map. The travel status map can be found here. ORIGINAL POST:. Cass County EMA reported that Cass County is under travel advisory...
CASS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

ISP investigating after Hendricks County deputy hits truck on side of road

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. According to ISP, a truck was broken down near 10th Street and Ardsley Drive on the west side around 2:10 a.m. It was then hit by a Hendricks County deputy who was returning from a run in a department-issued […]
TRUCKER RESPONSIBLE FOR FOUR KIDS' DEATHS IN WAYNE COUNTY SENTENCED

(Richmond, IN)--The Camden man who caused the death of four kids on I-70 in Wayne County two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison. Corey Withrow was driving his semi through Wayne County while he was high on methamphetamine and fentanyl when he crashed into the back of a Kansas City family’s vehicle that had slowed for construction. "It was a very hot fire...just a terrible scene that stretched over a hundred yards," said John Bowling with the Indiana State Police. The four kids were between the ages of 6 and 15. Withrow has a lengthy criminal history.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Two Boaters Rescued In Kosciusko County Tuesday

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two boaters were rescued in Kosciusko County Tuesday. It happened shortly before 2 P.M. as officers with the DNR arrived shortly after getting a call from Kosciusko County Dispatch in reference to two sinking boats on Shock Lake. 25-year-old Dalton Stiver of Cromwell and 47-year-old Charles Stiver of Syracuse were water testing a boat when it began taking on water. While attempting to keep the vessel afloat, their second boat also began taking on water. Both boats quickly sank leaving both operators in the water without personal flotation devices (PFDs). They were able to hold on to the submerged vessels until rescue personnel arrived. Turkey Creek Fire rescue personnel were able to launch an air boat and safely retrieve both men from the water. Both operators were cited for not having wearable PFDs on the watercraft as required by law. Conservation Officers remind all boaters that wearable PFDs are required for every person on a boat.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Possible tornado damage in Rush County

A tornado was confirmed by emergency management in Rush County Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado in Rush County at 4:13 p.m. located near Rushville, moving east at 25 mph. A debris signature was seen on radar with a couplet near Highway-52. By […]
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Boone County development anxiety building

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) The largest commercial development in Central Indiana is coming to Boone County. How big will it be, where will it be located and who will be building in this development? Those are questions that have not been answered. One piece of that puzzle has been put into place, but it hasn’t put people at ease.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Boone County Council holds special meeting for discussion following justice commission report

The Boone County Council and Boone County Commissioners met in a joint session June 2 to discuss findings of a May 6 report published by the Boone County Justice Commission. The Boone County Council established the justice commission late last year to create oversight and transparency for a proposed $60 million Boone County Justice Center project, which would expand jail and administrative space.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Body pulled from water in northern Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man’s body was found in a pond in northern Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the pond was in the Woodland Subdivision off of Auburn Road. There has been an ongoing search in this area...
FORT WAYNE, IN

