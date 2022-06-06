ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, NE

Relay For Life conducted at Midland

By Brent Wasenius
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Dodge County was conducted Saturday at...

thebestmix1055.com

James E. ‘Jim’ Redmon

James E. ‘Jim’ Redmon, 78, of Fremont died on Wednesday June 8, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health. Jim was born April 17, 1944, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Charles and Emma ‘Thomas’ Redmon. The family moved when Jim was 3 years old to Delhi, Iowa. He graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School in 1962. He then went to the Radio Engineering Institute in Omaha for two years. He worked in Omaha, then for Dale Electronics in Columbus. Jim moved to Fremont in 1970 and started JR Electronics. He enjoyed his electronics and learning about new technology and continued to work until his death.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Donald L. Thielfoldt

Donald L. Thielfoldt, 88, of Fremont passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. He was born September 12 1933 in rural Herman to Charles and Hazel (Hendricksen) Thielfoldt. Donald grew up on the family farm west of Herman and graduated from Herman High School in 1951....
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Thomas P. “Tom” Smith

Thomas P. “Tom” Smith, 73 of Fremont passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. He was born Nov. 26, 1948 in Omaha to Phillip T. and Irene B (Stolinski) Smith. Tom grew up in Omaha and was a 1967 graduate of Archbishop Ryan High...
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Ariana Rose Wolfgram

Ariana Rose Wolfgram, 25, of Fullerton passed away on May 28, 2022. Ariana was born on May 8, 1997, in Colorado. Ariana graduated from Scribner-Snyder High School in 2015. She spent most of her time with her family, friends, and her four-legged companions. Ariana is survived by her mother Jenny...
SCRIBNER, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man sentenced in federal court

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced Wednesday that Devin J. Strack, 24, of Fremont was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Omaha as a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Strack to 37 months’ imprisonment, a press release stated. Following...
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Lincoln inmate assaults corrections staff members

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln assaulted two staff members on Wednesday, resulting in one of them being treated for a serious injury. The staff members were preparing the inmate for transfer to another facility. He punched them both in the face and continued to physically resist. A third staff member deployed OC (oleoresin capsicum spray), and they were able to get the inmate to the ground and place him in restraints. The staff members who were hit went to the hospital for an assessment of their injuries. One of them suffered a broken bone resulting from the assault.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Chad Lee Band to start the Concert in the Park series

The Chad Lee Band will kick off the Concert in the Park series at 7 Thursday night at John C. Fremont Park. A different band will play on Thursday nights at the park, located at Ninth and Broad streets, with the finale set for July 7. Melissa Powell, director for...
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Work scheduled on county road intersection

County Road 16 (between County Road ‘R’ and ‘T’), County Road ‘S’ (between County Roads 15B and 17) and County Road 18 (between County Roads ‘S’ and ‘T’) will be opened Thursday morning, weather permitting. Concurrent with this, County Road...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
#Relay For Life#Midland University#Cancer
thebestmix1055.com

No injuries from Wednesday fire

No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a brush fire broke out next to the back of a house on 2445 E. Military Ave. Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt said the call came in at about 3:24 p.m. “As we were going en route, we got additional radio reports that...
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

NU defensive lineman Feist to conduct Yutan camp

Colton Feist wanted to give back to the Yutan community where he starred on the football field for the Chieftains from 2014-17. The University of Nebraska defensive lineman is doing just that with a football camp that is scheduled next month in his hometown. The camp, for boys and girls...
YUTAN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Snyder man arrested following disturbance

A Snyder man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a disturbance. Police were dispatched at about 4 p.m. to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Terry L. Johnston II, 47, of Snyder for felony domestic assault, third-degree subsequent offense.
SNYDER, NE

