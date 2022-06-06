Relay For Life conducted at Midland

James E. ‘Jim’ Redmon, 78, of Fremont died on Wednesday June 8, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health. Jim was born April 17, 1944, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Charles and Emma ‘Thomas’ Redmon. The family moved when Jim was 3 years old to Delhi, Iowa. He graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School in 1962. He then went to the Radio Engineering Institute in Omaha for two years. He worked in Omaha, then for Dale Electronics in Columbus. Jim moved to Fremont in 1970 and started JR Electronics. He enjoyed his electronics and learning about new technology and continued to work until his death.
