Pedestrian hit by Jeep on Nolensville Pike dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian struck by a Jeep Patriot on Nolensville Pike near Vivelle Avenue May 29 has died from his injuries, Metro Police said Monday.

Taylor Wayne Smith, 30, of Nashville, was reported by witnesses to be wandering in the middle of the roadway when the Jeep struck him at about 8:15 p.m.

The driver of the Jeep reportedly immediately stopped after the crash and remained on the scene to cooperate with authorities.

There were no signs the driver was impaired at the time of the crash, police said, and speed was not a factor in the crash.

Smith was approximately 70 feet from the closest marked crosswalk, according to Metro police.

