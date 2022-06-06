Heat Playoff Game Day: Looking to rebound in Chicago (6:00 p.m. MT)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves have taken a 2-0 lead on the Stockton Heat in the AHL Western Conference Finals. The Wolves and the Heat were tied at two when Josh Leivo scored a breakaway goal -- with 17.2 seconds left in the game. It was the game-winner. "I had that breakaway in the second and went low-glove and he made a good save," Leivo was quoted on the Wolves website. "Coming down on (the next) one, I looked up and kind of saw the hole right side low-blocker. I was going to think 'deke,' but once I saw that I just released it and fortunate to go in." Forwards Jack Drury and Noel Gunler also scored goals for the Wolves Monday night. The Wolves won 3-2, and head to California for the next game on Wednesday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO