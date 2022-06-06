ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – June 6, 2022

By Dave Kiser
 3 days ago

Juneteenth Celebration in Brooklyn Center

Brooklyn Center is over 60% minority, and that diversity is exactly why the city of Brooklyn Center wants to really celebrate Juneteenth. What’s Juneteenth? It’s a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Brooklyn Center is kicking it off at Centerbrook Golf Course with a golf tournament, followed by a day of music, vendors, food, history, and more at Centennial Park. The Juneteenth Celebration is on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. Check online for further details and register for the golf tournament at http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us/juneteenth.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Brooklyn Center Neighborhood Meeting at Bellvue Park

Stay on top of what’s happening in Brooklyn Center, and let city staff know what’s on your mind at the Bellvue Neighborhood Meeting. It’s a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and get to know city staff. Someone from each city department will be there to talk about what’s happening in their department and answer any questions you may have. The Bellvue Neighborhood Meeting is Thursday, June 30 from 6 to 7:30pm at Bellvue Park. For more information check out the events calendar on the city’s website, http://ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Maple Grove Report – June 7, 2022

A recap of the June 6, 2022 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Maple Grove Approves Rental License Moratorium

The city of Maple Grove is taking action to curb what officials describe as “an exponential increase” in the number of rental properties. The Maple Grove City Council approved on Monday a one-year moratorium that prevents single-family homes and townhomes from being turned into rentals. It takes effect July 1.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
New Hope, MN
New Hope, MN
Curb appeal reimbursements: City offers homeowners up to $5,000

NEW HOPE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Thomas Velner’s New Hope home was built in the 1960s and this summer, he decided it was time for a little facelift to the exterior of his home. He’s among the first applicants to be approved for the city’s new Curbside Reimbursement Program, designed to encourage homeowners to make improvements to the exterior of their homes.
NEW HOPE, MN
Officials call off Ramsey County Fair

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Fair is officially off. An official with Ramsey County said they received a statement from Ramsey County Fair Board President Ron Suiter on Tuesday announcing the cancellation. "The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial...
Neighbors Push Back Over Hennepin Co. Proposal To Replace Street Parking With Bike Lanes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular road that borders Minneapolis, Edina, and St. Louis Park could see some major changes next year. Hennepin County is planning to re-pave France Avenue between 44th Street and Excelsior Boulevard in 2023, and the county proposed to use the fresh pavement as a chance to re-stripe. One of their suggestions was to bring bike lanes to that stretch of France Avenue. “Any of the major avenues, I stay away from them,” said Roy Woodstrom, who is an avid bicyclist and lives in the neighborhood along France Avenue. “I’ve been hit by cars more than once.” Woodstrom doesn’t believe...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Minneapolis To Raise Minimum Wage Starting July 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minneapolis workers will have extra cash in their pockets beginning July 1 as the minimum wage increases. The minimum wage will be $13.50 for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees and $15 for large businesses with more than 100 employees. Small businesses will face another increase on July 1, 2023, to $14.50, and again on July 1, 2024, to be equal to the minimum wage for large businesses. Increases to the $15 minimum wage for large businesses will be made annually to account for inflation. Tips and gratuities do not count toward the payment of minimum wage. Workers are encouraged to report minimum wage violations and wage theft online to the city’s Department of Civil Rights. The city says the ordinance supports its goals of promoting economic inclusion and reducing economic and racial disparities. For more information about the minimum wage ordinance, click here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Senate Committee Hears Ethics Complaint Against DFL Sen. Omar Fateh For Alleged ‘Quid Pro Quo’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota Senate committee convened Wednesday to hear an ethics complaint against DFL Sen. Omar Fateh, alleging the Minneapolis lawmaker violated Senate rules by failing to disclose a conflict of interest when authoring legislation to send state funds to a local media outlet. Six Senate Republicans filed the complaint, asking a special group of lawmakers charged with reviewing these accusations to open an ethics investigation. They want a probe into whether Fateh engaged in a “quid pro quo” when Somali TV, which has a YouTube channel with more 170,000 subscribers, ran a campaign ad encouraging people...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wright County man charged with swindling 35 homeowners of $849k

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A 53-year-old Albertville man is charged in connection with swindling Minnesota home owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Richard Patrick Wooton is charged with a felony offense of swindling 42 victims, and one of the property’s had a value of more than $35,000, according to a criminal complaint released June 2.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
How To Safety Get Rid Of Highly-Flammable Cottonwood Litter

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s a pretty-looking problem plaguing yards across the Twin Cities. And you must be careful about how you get rid of it. Cottonwood trees are shedding and that has some yards looking like we’re in January instead of June. “I don’t know if there’s a tree truly that’s not a nuisance, but this one can kind of get to you after two weeks,” said homeowner Amy Lee. Frustrating fluff coats her yard and that of her neighbors. A gentle yet overwhelming reminder of the type of trees that tower above. “I would guess that because of the lake there’s...
FRIDLEY, MN

