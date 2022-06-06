Man killed in shooting at Portsmouth shopping center

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was killed in a shooting at a shopping center near the 4500 block of George Washington Highway Monday. This is the ninth shooting in Portsmouth since June 1.

Just a day ago, our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones was at a crime scene where a woman was shot Sunday, but Monday night, right up the street, Jones spoke with a family who is grieving from more gun violence.

"Once the blood gets shed, it's going to be a repeated cycle," said Vari Richardson, the nephew of the victim who was shot and killed. "The violence just really needs to stop for real! It's just pointless at this point - they not thinking about the kids that's hurting or the family members."

Richardson says the man who was shot in the Williams Court Shopping Center off George Washington Highway Monday evening was his uncle. The call came in at 5:04 p.m.

Police identified the man as 45-year-old Melvin Gregory Bynum . He was located with several gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

"This like the ninth or 10th shooting in just a week," said Richardson.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting. They have acquired surveillance footage below of a possible suspect vehicle. Witnesses described a silver SUV with two armed males inside.

We spoke with a longtime Portsmouth resident who was at the scene of the shooting. He says this has got to stop.

"They don't wait 'til you get home now - they get you in the streets," said Horace Mcclenny Jr.

Jones asked Mcclenny if he believes these back-to-back crimes are gang-related.

"All of them is gang-related. But what else do the kids have to hope of joining 'round here?" said Mcclenny.

Richardson said it's still too early to process his uncle's death, but he has a message for the person who shot him.

"Karma is real, and everything that goes around comes back around, sad to say," said Richardson.

As of now, we do not know what led up to the shooting, and police have not released the victim's identity or any possible suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

