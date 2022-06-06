ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Miranda Curry

By Dolan Reynolds
My Fox 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors...

myfox8.com

My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Deandra Leigh Knight

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Deandra Leigh Knight will be graduating from Bartlett Yancey High School. Congratulations, Deandra!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ariel Muse

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Ariel Muse will be graduating from East Forsyth High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Abby Jean Hurley

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Abby Jean Hurley will be graduating from Montgomery Central High School. Congratulations, Abby!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: MaryAnn Michelle Patterson

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. MaryAnn Michelle Patterson will be graduating from Asheboro High School. Congratulations, MaryAnn!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
ASHEBORO, NC
#Fox8#Sendoff#Piedmont Triad#Highschool
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Adam Binkley

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Adam Binkley will be graduating from Davie County High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Steven Davis II

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Steven Davis II will be graduating from Dudley High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Tiffany Martindale

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Tiffany Martindale will be graduating from Asheboro High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
ASHEBORO, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kloey Vaughn

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Kloey Vaughn will be graduating from Eastern Alamance High School. Congratulations, Kloey!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
ALAMANCE, NC
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Edi Austin

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Edi Austin will be graduating from Providence Grove High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
PROVIDENCE, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Abby Epperson

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Abby Epperson will be graduating from Patrick County High School. Congratulations, Abby!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Annie Badger

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Annie Badger will be graduating from Northern Guilford High School. Congratulations, Annie!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Katie Anzaldo

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Katie Anzaldo will be graduating from Southeast Guilford High School. Congratulations, Katie!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jazmine Shaw

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Jazmine Shaw will be graduating from Thomasville High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
THOMASVILLE, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jake Carrick

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Jake Carrick will be graduating from Central Davidson Senior High. Congratulations, Jake!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
DAVIDSON, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: AJ Spaeth

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. AJ Spaeth will be graduating from Grimsley High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jamari Bash

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Jamari Bash will be graduating from Parkland High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
High Point University

Bell Family Makes $1 Million Gift to Establish an Endowment

The gift will be used to create the Steve Bell Family Life Skills Endowment. HIGH POINT, N.C., June 9, 2022 – Jackie and Steven “Steve” Bell of Greensboro, North Carolina, recently made a $1 million gift to High Point University. This gift was made in conjunction with the Bell Foundation to establish the Steve Bell Family Life Skills Endowment.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Graham barber keeping kids off streets through mentor program

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — One Graham barber is giving young men the tools they need to be successful and productive, so they don’t turn to a life of crime. “I learned leadership, friendship, always appreciate what you have and be grateful,” Daylin Crawford said. The 12-year-old is one of the hundreds of children who graduated […]
GRAHAM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Spreading sunshine all around Caswell and beyond

“I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day. When it’s cold outside, I’ve got the month of May. I guess you’d say, that's what makes me feel this way………”. A song that made it to the top of the charts and raised eyebrows in 1965. The lyrics of the song are written about a special girl who makes David Ruffin, the lead singer of the group called The Temptations, smile. Actually, the song initiative was written by Smokey Robinson as a dedication to his wife, Claudette Robinson, according to Wikipedia. Just thinking out loud, shouldn’t we all apply that to our lives? Can we find it in our busy schedules to make someone else smile?
CASWELL COUNTY, NC

