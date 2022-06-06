FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ethan Woody

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Deandra Leigh Knight will be graduating from Bartlett Yancey High School. Congratulations, Deandra!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 HOURS AGO