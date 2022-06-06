MCDOT to Have Online and In-Person Events Seeking Input on Flash Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Plans for North Bethesda, New Hampshire Avenue and Rockville Pike/Frederick Road

The restaurant that will be opening in the space that was formerly home to Greene Turtle at 19961 Century Blvd in Germantown will be called Four Seasons Restaurant. We received confirmation of the permanent closure of Greene turtle in Germantown back in the summer of 2020. Since then, the building was available for sale and ended up settling back on December 17th, 2021 for $3 million. Jim McGinnis, of Restaurant Brokers & Developers, represented the sale of the building (19961 Century Blvd in Germantown), the former home of the Greene Turtle.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO