Rockville, MD

MCDOT to Have Online and In-Person Events Seeking Input on Flash Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Plans for North Bethesda, New Hampshire Avenue and Rockville Pike/Frederick Road

By Patrick Herron
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will have a series of events to seek input on the planned expansion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, branded Flash, on New Hampshire Avenue, North Bethesda and MD 355. Flash bus corridors provide frequent, upgraded bus services on highly traveled corridors. The...

Takoma Park Arts Series Featured at Local Bus Shelters

Where can you see the Orfeia vocal ensemble, Dong Xi duet, and artwork made from delicate fabric or battered musical instruments?. The performers and artwork were featured in the Takoma Park Arts cultural series, and they appear now on vinyl wraps that have been installed on glass panels at three new local bus shelters. The public art project is beautifying bus shelters and promoting the Takoma Park Arts series, which includes free City-funded art exhibitions, concerts, poetry readings, film screenings, theater, and other events at the Takoma Park Community Center at 7500 Maple Avenue.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Greene Turtle Germantown Replacement Will Be Four Seas Restaurant

The restaurant that will be opening in the space that was formerly home to Greene Turtle at 19961 Century Blvd in Germantown will be called Four Seasons Restaurant. We received confirmation of the permanent closure of Greene turtle in Germantown back in the summer of 2020. Since then, the building was available for sale and ended up settling back on December 17th, 2021 for $3 million. Jim McGinnis, of Restaurant Brokers & Developers, represented the sale of the building (19961 Century Blvd in Germantown), the former home of the Greene Turtle.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Construction Begins at Charlie Prime in Rio

Work has begun on the interior of Charlie Prime, the new restaurant from Jackie Greenbaum & Gordon Banks (Little Coco’s, El Chucho, Bar Charley, Quarry House Tavern) that will be replacing Tara Thai on the Rio boardwalk at 9811 Washington Blvd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Three County Departments to Cohost ‘CDL Job Fair’ on Saturday, June 11

A job fair for holders of Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL licenses) and for individuals who would like to pursue earning a CDL license to get jobs with Montgomery County will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the County Executive Office Building in Rockville. The job fair will offer details on CDL-related jobs, and other positions, with the County’s Department of Transportation, the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services and the Department of General Services.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Potomac-would you buy a home here?

(jonbilous/Adobe Stock Images) In 2020 the population of Potomac was clocked at 45,940. The average household income in Potomac is $254,008 with a poverty rate of 3.44%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,990 per month, and the median house value is $893,800. The median age in Potomac is 47.4 years, 45.7 years for males, and 49 years for females.
POTOMAC, MD
Pride Family Day This Saturday at Glen Echo Park

There will be a Pride Family Day event on Saturday, June 11 from 11am-2pm at Glen Echo Park (7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo). The event is being held in collaboration with County Council Vice President Evan Glass, who tells us:. This is my fourth year organizing Pride events throughout Montgomery...
GLEN ECHO, MD
Opening Date Announced for Roaming Rooster in Pike & Rose

The grand opening for Roaming Rooster at 967 Rose Ave in N. Bethesda is set for June 21st. The 1,843-square-foot restaurant will feature its famous buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, sides, salads and an all week breakfast menu. A minority- and family-owned business founded in 2015, Roaming Rooster began as a food truck that traveled across the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its popularity grew and today there are several food trucks and multiple storefronts. This will be the first Roaming Rooster in Maryland and Montgomery County and its sixth fast-casual restaurant in the region.
BETHESDA, MD
850wftl.com

At least 3 people dead in Maryland workplace shooting

SMITHSBURG, MD- Police in Washington County, Maryland are on the scene of a shooting that has left “multiple people dead” at a manufacturing plant. The shooting happened at around 2:30 PM Thursday at Columbia Machine in the town of Smithsburg, about 75 miles west of Baltimore. Local media...
SMITHSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Mandalay Announces Restaurant Will Return to Silver Spring

Popular Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which was located at 930 Bonifant Street in Silver Spring, posted a message to its Facebook account on Tuesday stating that the restaurant will be returning to Silver Spring soon. Mandalay first announced in 2019 that it would be moving to a new location in Washington,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Executive Elrich and Council Vice President Glass Join LGBTQ+ Leaders to Commemorate Pride Month with Flag Raising Ceremony in Rockville

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council Vice President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and members of the Montgomery Delegation to the General Assembly today joined LGBTQ+ community leaders to commemorate Pride Month by raising the Progress Pride Flag outside of the Executive Office Building in Rockville. This is the fourth year Montgomery County has formally recognized June as Pride Month, an effort spearheaded by Council Vice President Glass to promote inclusion and acceptance across the community. Council Vice President Glass is the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Montgomery County Council.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Black SUV crashes into Northwest DC building

WASHINGTON (7News) — A Black SUV crashed into a building on 14th Street and Meridian Place Northwest in Washington D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS. Fire officials said there were no structural issues to the building following the crash. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs' (DCRA) building inspector is on the way to the site. They are expected to examine any structural damage.
WASHINGTON, DC

