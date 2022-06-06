ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa theater held event remembering 78th anniversary of D-Day

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Circle Cinema held a free event to remember the 78th anniversary of D-Day, which took place on June 6, 1944 and is the largest seaborne invasion in history.

The theater showed the 1994 Academy-Award nominated documentary directed by Charles Guggenheim called “D-Day Remembered” and had a traveling military museum with D-Day memorabilia owned by Keith Myers.

Myers talked about the importance of remembering the sacrifices that veterans from all conflicts have made so we can have our freedoms.

“Men and Women have made a great sacrifice so that we can be a free country and stay a free country,” he said.

Myers also spoke about the invasion itself and what the goal of the invasion was.

“D-Day, which was June 6th, that was the big push that we were going to land in France at Normandy and then we were going to go against the Germans and push them all the way back to Germany,” he said.

Circle Cinema held two showings of the documentary on June 6, one at 2 p.m. and the other are 6 p.m.

