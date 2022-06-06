ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Audio: Over 100 vendors anticipated for Missouri Day Festival in Trenton

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Day Festival in Trenton is still four months away, vendor spaces are filling up at the fairgrounds area. The website for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce shows the most recent listing of the 2022 vendors who have signed up so far including those offering food, those to be...

www.kttn.com

Related
kttn.com

Jamesport to celebrate Sesquicentennial

Jamesport will celebrate its Sesquicentennial next month. Activities are planned for July 1st through 7th. About 20 stores will participate in a wine walk on July 1st from 4 to 8 o’clock. Registration will be in front of Kramer’s Contracting. It will cost $25 for a glass. Peter and Debbie Allen, Melissa Gaunt, and Sondra Gaunt will perform music in front of Farm House Collections.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Coffee With a Cop set for June 15th in Trenton

Community members can meet and visit with members of the Trenton Police Department at Coffee with A Cop next week. The event will be at the Hardee’s in Trenton on June 15th from 7 to 9 a.m. The police encourage residents to attend and ask questions about the department,...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Celebration of Life: Donald Leroy Baskett

Donald Leroy Baskett, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Hubert and Gladys (Thudium) Baskett on February 5, 1936, in Browning, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Meadville High School and continued his education at Northeast Missouri Teachers College where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree of Education in French and English. Donald obtained his Master’s Degree in English from Northeast Missouri State University. He taught French, English, and Drama at Meadville High School and Chillicothe High School. In his later years, he became a social worker for the Department of Family Services, and he also enjoyed substitute teaching. He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Peace Corps on the Ivory Coast where he taught English to French-speaking children. His hobbies included playing bridge with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) of Chillicothe, Missouri, running marathons, and spending time with his grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Mercer County Fair Board to host vendor show and tractor pull

The Mercer County Fair Board will hold a vendor show and tractor pull on June 11th. Cash and carry items will be available in the Mercer County Fair Building in Princeton from 8 o’clock to noon for the vendor show. Contact Danessa Stout for more information at 660-953-0405. There...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

600,000 Gallon Aquarium With 34 Exhibits Coming to Missouri Zoo

Coming in 2023 the Kansas City Zoo will bring their visitors an aquarium you've never seen before in the midwest. The aquarium will have six zones the warm coastline, warm shallows, warm reef, open ocean, cold shallows, and cold coastline. As you follow the zones you will walk through and learn about the sorry of the ocean currents connecting animals across the globe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9, 2022

Among cases in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 9, 2022. A Harrisonville man was sentenced to prison after admitting to a violation of probation. Kevin Michael Miller saw his probation revoked. Miller was sentenced to terms of seven years each for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of felony stealing, and delivery of a controlled substance. These sentences are to run concurrently with any sentence imposed in any other case. The incidents were in February of 2019 in Grundy County.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Highway 36 resurfacing to begin on June 13 in Livingston County

A resurfacing project on Highway 36 in Livingston County has once again been postponed. The start date was first pushed back from June 6 to June 8, but the contractor is now scheduled to begin Monday, June 13. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project which extends eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek. The contractor’s new planned schedule of work is as follows:
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Auditor begins citizen requested audit of Orrick community

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office has begun an audit of the City of Orrick, located in Ray County. Residents of Orrick requested the audit through the petition process. “I commend citizens for becoming involved in the petition effort and working to improve the operations of their government,”...
ORRICK, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: David Delano Doll

David Delano Doll, 62, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1959, in Cameron, Missouri to John Sr. and Anna (Sparks) Doll. He was a farmer, a USMC Veteran, contractor co-owner, and operator, with Atlas Systems Inc. David married Nichole...
CAMERON, MO
KMBC.com

Warm Springs Ranch hosting Budweiser Clydesdale Hitch for special two-day event

BOONVILLE, Mo. — A ranch a short hop down Interstate 70 from Kansas City is famous for its horses, and the company behind the ranch is planning a special event later this month featuring a major piece of pop culture and Missouri history. Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri,...
kttn.com

Trenton man crashes car on 18th Street

A Trenton man was taken to the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton after a one-car accident at 18th and Bolser streets in Trenton on June 7th. Trenton Police Officer Chanse Houghton reports emergency medical services took the driver, 67-year-old Donald Gene Ragan, to the hospital for a medical evaluation. The...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Helen Edith Christy

Helen Edith Christy, 91 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield, Missouri. Helen was born December 11, 1930, in Pollock, Missouri to Pearl and Edith Campbell. On September 11, 1949, she married William Cleveland “W.C.” Christy, he preceded her in death in 2008. She was also preceded by a sister, Ruth Meeks; a brother, Kenneth Campbell; a sister-in-law, Jolene Campbell; and a brother-in-law, Phillip Meeks.
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

Linn County Health Center in Brookfield to offer low-cost blood draws

The Linn County Health Center in Brookfield will offer low-cost blood draws later this month. Tests will be available by appointment on June 24th from 7 to 10 a.m. Tests available will include a thyroid panel for $15; vitamins B12 and D for $12 each; CMP, PSA, and A1C for $10 each; and lipids, CBC, and TSH for $5 each. There is a $10 draw fee.
BROOKFIELD, MO

