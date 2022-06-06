ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a new photo of their daughter Lilibet, and she has her dad's red hair

By Anneta Konstantinides
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9aOz_0g2PHmmw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZHcB_0g2PHmmw00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new photo of their daughter Lilibet.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new photo of their daughter Lilibet.
  • The picture was taken at Lilibet's first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, UK.
  • The Queen met her great-granddaughter for the first time last week during the Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new picture of their daughter Lilibet, which shows that she has her father's signature red hair, just like her older brother Archie.

Harry and Markle celebrated their daughter's 1st birthday on Saturday amid Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Photographer Misan Harriman shared the photo on Instagram on Monday and said Lilibet's birthday was "joy and face painting all around."

The picture shows Lilibet smiling in the grass at Frogmore Cottage , where Prince Harry and Markle lived before they moved to Montecito, California , after stepping back from the royal family in January 2020.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told Page Six that Lilibet's birthday party was a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" for "close friends and family."

The outlet also reported that Lilibet's birthday cake was made by Claire Ptak, who made the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding cake in 2018.

Last week marked the first time that the Queen met her great-granddaughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTrhA_0g2PHmmw00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday card was the first photo they've shared as a family of four.

Alexi Lubomirski

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Friday that the Queen was introduced to her namesake after Trooping the Colour on Thursday .

According to Page Six , the Queen also saw Lilibet at Windsor Castle before her birthday party on Saturday. The outlet claims that Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, were invited to the party but did not attend because of the brothers' strained relationship . Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

The royal family still took to social media to send happy birthday messages to Lilibet on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AJpr_0g2PHmmw00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2022 Invictus Games.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4, 2021 , in Santa Barbara, California. Her name is a tribute to the Queen's family nickname, which biographer William Shawcross wrote was coined by Queen Elizabeth's grandfather King George V. Lilibet's middle name, Diana, came from her paternal grandmother — the late Princess Diana.

Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl reported last year that Prince Harry sought the queen's "blessing" to name his daughter after her.

Both Lilibet and her older brother Archie were not seen at any of the public Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
In Style

Princess Diana's Butler Says She Never Would Have Let Prince Harry and William Grow Apart

Nobody really knows exactly where things stand with Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William (we'll probably all find out when Harry's memoir drops later this year), but a royal expert says that their mother, Princess Diana, would never have let the rift between them get as bad as the reports are saying. In a new interview, Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, explained to OK! that she would have made sure that the two remained close — and friendly.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hair#British Royal Family#Uk
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Slammed For Never Visiting Thomas Markle While He Was Dating Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has never met his father-in-law, Thomas Markle Sr. in person. And he never had the opportunity to meet the former lighting director because they had a falling out shortly before he and Meghan Markle tied the knot. Now that Thomas is in the hospital, some royal experts are urging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reach out to the 77-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

William & Kate Are Skipping Lilibet’s 1st Birthday—Here’s if They Still Have ‘Friction’ With Harry

Click here to read the full article. A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles gets uncontrollable fit of laughter - and Prince William and Camilla's reaction is hilarious

The royal family united on Sunday to attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in honour of the Queen's 70 years of the throne. The incredible event featured many acts, but as the final part of the pageant, which featured carnival floats, appeared in front of the royal box, Prince Charles couldn't help but laugh uncontrollably - and it was all captured on video.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex Warned Against Dating Prince Harry? Prince William Reportedly Not The Only Person That Had Reservations Regarding The Relationship

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met in London through a common friend six years ago. After going out on a date, the couple immediately planned the second time that they would meet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the first six months of their relationship in private until it was leaked by the British tabloids.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

448K+
Followers
28K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy