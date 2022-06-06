ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Service Member Is Possible Suspect in Syria Base Blast

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. service member has been identified as a possible suspect in an April explosion that injured several U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria. Patrick Barnes, a spokesman for the Army Criminal Investigation Division, said in...

