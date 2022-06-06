ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, RI

Erin Porche` Attends Meta’s Invitation Only Leaders Network Boost Gather In Washington, D.C to Meet With Policy Makers For Equity in Small Business

By Get News
Woonsocket Call
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErin Porche` the talented CEO and Private Wealth Advisor of Global Works Consulting Group, attended Meta Boost Gather, an invitation-only event for leaders in Washington D.C. to discuss policy solutions for government contracting and equity for minorities. Erin Porche`, CEO and Private Wealth Advisor of Global Works Consulting Group...

