Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Midge! She’s 8 years old, but a kitten at heart. Just look at her play! Midge has the most charming underbite, a spunky personality, and enjoys other cats, dogs, and people. Midge is FIV+ and that’s okay! Most cats with this can and do live long, happy and healthy lives alongside other felines. Please inquire with our knowledgeable Adoption Counselors for details! To adopt Midge, please visit her at River Kitty Cat Cafe. Her adoption fee is $80 and includes her spay, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO