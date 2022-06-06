Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for June 6-12, 2022

More than 1,461,100 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 63,100 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Wednesday, June 8

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,466,732 cases (+3,043)

63,300 hospitalized (+96)

64 counties (+0)

4,945,941 people tested (+2,647)

18,504,490 test encounters (+19,665)

12,599 deaths among cases (+11)

13,349 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

9,030 outbreaks (+27)

The latest hospital data , which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 270 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 45 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 11.81%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Wednesday , 4,491,884 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,055,863 have been fully vaccinated.

Tuesday, June 7

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,463,689 cases (+2,562)

63,204 hospitalized (+54)

64 counties (+0)

4,943,294 people tested (+1,847)

18,484,825 test encounters (+15,348)

12,588 deaths among cases (+16)

13,349 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

9,003 outbreaks (+6)

The latest hospital data , which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 225 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 62 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 11.27%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday , 4,491,090 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,055,242 have been fully vaccinated.

Monday, June 6

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,461,127 cases (+6,246)

63,150 hospitalized (+44)

64 counties (+0)

4,941,447 people tested (+5,899)

18,469,477 test encounters (+55,451)

12,572 deaths among cases (+5)

13,349 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

8,997 outbreaks (+17)

The latest hospital data , which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 225 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 62 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 11.22%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday , 4,490,239 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,054,527 have been fully vaccinated.

