LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kids are out on summer break and days become longer, but not everyone is ready to go out and enjoy the hot summer months. The “summer blues” is also known as a Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD. People usually think this only affects people in the fall or winter, but during summer, it can also happen. According to the National Library of Medicine, 1.7% to 5.5% of children from ages 9 through 19 suffer from the “summer blues.”

1 DAY AGO