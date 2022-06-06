ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Statistics: Long COVID affects women more

By Tim Steele, Lisa Balick
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRji5_0g2PFkWY00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 250,000 Oregonians have developed what’s known as long COVID — that is, people who had COVID but are still suffering the after-effects.

Long COVID is happening not just to those who had a severe case of the coronavirus. In Oregon, doctors are seeing it mostly in people who initially had a mild case. The long COVID symptoms include severe fatigue, brain fog, headaches, trouble sleeping, symptoms that developed a month or more after getting COVID-19.

These 18 Oregon counties are at medium risk for COVID, CDC says

Long COVID is especially found in women between the ages of 35 and 69.

Vaccines help in preventing hospitalizations and death — about 75% of Oregonians have had a first shot of the COVID vaccine, but only 39% have had at least one booster shot — but so far they are not showing a big impact on long COVID.

A nationwide study conducted in part by an Oregon State researcher found 25% had an increased risk in developing a psychiatric disorder in the months after their infection.

“They’re developing severe mental health symptoms that are actually impeding their recovery and making their lives a lot more difficult than they used to be,” said OHSU Dr. Jordan Anderson.

Lauren Chan, a Ph.D. student in nutrition in OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences and the co-author of this study, said these findings support previous research on psychiatric disorders among post-COVID patients. However, this study found a smaller effect than earlier studies.

With COVID still spreading rapidly, people need to take steps to prevent getting it, includng avoiding crowded gatherings.

The current study is published in World Psychiatry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
yachatsnews.com

Newport woman and addiction program say rewards for staying in treatment work — and now Oregon is poised to help pay for them

NEWPORT — For most of her adult life, Crystal Johnson was, as she puts it, a minivan-driving soccer mom. A life-long Newport resident, the affable 49-year-old thought the meth addiction she battled in her early 20s was behind her. But when the youngest of her four children was in high school, a family crisis sent her reeling. Knowing meth would take the pain away, she dove back in.
NEWPORT, OR
philomathnews.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio changes course on new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,247 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the virus back on the rise in the state. Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of slowing last week as it marked little more than 17,000 new cases, and ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises in […]
OHIO STATE
987thebull.com

Oregon Records 13 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – 316 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19. 26 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,100 new cases and 13 more virus-related deaths.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Psychiatry#Nutrition#Oregonians#Cdc#Ohsu#Osu
KGW

BA.2 wave of COVID-19 nears peak in Oregon

The BA.2 variant of COVID-19 sent case numbers up this spring, but the rise in hospitalizations was not quite as dramatic. Now, the wave appears to be peaking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
klcc.org

State of Oregon says communities can apply for assistance in dealing with heat waves, cold snaps, and wildfire smoke

Communities around Oregon can now apply for state assistance to help keep residents safe from heat waves, cold snaps, and excessive wildfire smoke. Oregon lawmakers approved $7 million in funding for local governments to create safe places for people during extreme weather conditions. That could include warming shelters in the winter and cooling centers in the summer.
OREGON STATE
KGW

OHSU review suggests cannabis provides 'reduction in chronic pain, little else'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cannabis products can provide short-term benefits for treating chronic pain, but "little else," according to a review of scientific literature conducted by OHSU researchers. The review, which was published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, also highlights the relatively limited amount of scientific research that...
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy