What’s brunch without Mimosas? On the weekends, every hour is happy hour. Say bottoms up and get your booze fix at some of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta. For $55 you can get bottomless brunch and one hour of complimentary house mimosas on Sundays. Garden Parc offers a wide variety of Cajun food and guests can enjoy live music along with your meal. Bottomless brunch begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3:15 p.m. Book your spot online.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO