The owner of a construction company has died from injuries he sustained in an industrial accident in Naples. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Shane Malloy and another worker were injured when the building they were working on collapsed. 44-year-old Malloy was pinned under the roof for several minutes before being extricated. By the time rescue workers arrived, he had been freed through the use of a nearby forklift. Officials say he was transported to Bridgton Hospital and then to Maine Medical Center via Life Flight. According to the Portland Press Herald, Malloy eventually succumbed to his injuries.

1 DAY AGO