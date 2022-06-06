Home alcohol deliveries jumped 300% during COVID; underage sales increased too

Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.

KINGSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO