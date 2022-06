Each morning, Mike Woods greets students at Rock Bridge High School. “We don’t know what they went through the night before,” Woods said. Woods is a home school communicator for Columbia Public Schools. He serves as a liaison between local families and the district to ensure students have the support and resources they need to succeed both in and out of the classroom. Woods helps students with issues ranging from attendance and participation to homelessness and poverty.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO