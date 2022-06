Working to get a degree in aviation so I could become a professional pilot, the first real thought that I might be getting into dangerous work was when a classmate of mine died in a plane crash in which he was just going along for the ride in the co-pilot’s seat.In those days, a few of us students, working toward a commercial pilot’s license at that point in time, would ask the charter operators flying out of either Kenosha (Wisc.) airport or the Milwaukee airport if we could go along for a ride. They were flying night runs, single-pilot, with ...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO