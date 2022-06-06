ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Nandi Bushell Play Her Most Prestigious Gig Yet

By Katrina Nattress
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSXpS_0g2PDwwS00

Nandi Bushell is 12 years old and she already has so many accomplishments under her sleeve, and over the weekend she may have experienced her biggest one yet: performing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee . The young musical phenom sat behind the drum kit to accompany Jax Jones and Stefflon Don during their sets before taking center stage with a dance troupe.

"It was an #HONOUR to perform in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the day after the Party at the Palace!" Bushell wrote on YouTube. "Thank you for inviting me #Queen Elizabeth! I had an incredible time working with @boyblueent dancers and the @platinumjubileepageant team! The last 2 days have been UNREAL! I am so proud of our performances! We made these amazing memories together. Thank you Sophie and your team. Thank you Diane Goldie for another beautiful costume! Thank you @LudwigDrumsHQ @Avedis Zildjian Company and @Vic Firth supporting me."

Watch her prestigious performance above.

This isn't the first time Bushell's been on a large stage. Last year she played "Everlong" with the Foo Fighters during the Los Angeles stop of their tour — an experience she described as "the best night of my entire life" — after handily beating Dave Grohl at a drum battle .

