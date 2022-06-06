ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato Reveals New Album Title & Release Date

 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato has finally announced when we can expect their new album & has shared its title: HOLY FVCK .

The " Cool For The Summer " singer made the long-awaited announcement on Instagram today (June 6.) The caption revealed that the album is set to release on August 19. Lovato also shared a snippet of the lead single " Skin Of My Teeth " set to release this Friday (June 10) and a photo of the stunning album artwork. “I’m alive by the skin of my teeth / I survived but it got harder to breathe / Asking ‘why’ doesn’t make it easier / Go easier on me / Goddamnit I just want to be free,” they sing in the chorus.

The upcoming album will be 16 tracks long and is "a sonic journey grounded in Demi’s rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of their life experiences," according to a press release. “The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me. Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you,” said Lovato in a statement.

See the announcement below.

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

