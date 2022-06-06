ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Up to $5M being sent back to motorists after city error – do you qualify?

By Cody Carlson
 4 days ago
REFUNDS are starting in Seattle today for about 100k people who paid fines for parking violations between September 1, 2021, through April 5, 2022.

Another 100k drivers who received non-moving parking tickets during this time will have their tickets voided.

Parking officer issuing a non-moving parking ticket Credit: Getty

This ticket cancellation wave stems from Seattle Police and Chief Adrian Diaz’s oversight.

Diaz failed to properly commission parking enforcement officers after being transferred out of the department, Capitol Hill Seattle reports.

The transfers occurred as Seattle City Council worked to downsize policing in the city.

You can see whether you’re eligible for a ticket refund or void by searching your car license plate and citation number on Seattle’s city website.

Seattle will mail notifications about the refund situation—further piling onto the remedy’s cost.

These ticket refunds and voids will cost the city $4.5m-$5m, reports Seattle’s KING-TV station.

If you paid by credit card or debit card, or ACH transfer using the Municipal court’s website or automated telephone system, your payment will the charged back to the payment card or account, according to Seattle’s website.

Most refunds of cash, check, or money order payments are being forwarded to the registered owner of the ticketed vehicle.

Seattle drivers that received a traffic camera ticket between September 1, 2021, and April 5, 2022, are exempt from obtaining a ticket void or refund.

You cannot receive a refund in person.

The city will begin to increase on-street parking rates across Capitol Hill and the rest of the area after months of pandemic restrictions, Capitol Hill Seattle reports.

Breathe a sigh of relief if you received a Seattle parking ticket from September 1, 2021, to April 5, 2022 Credit: Getty

Despite recent medical issues, Danny Bonaduce and wife, Amy, have been keeping active (around Seattle and travel out of state) and report that doctors and medical treatments have helped bring improvement to Bonaduce’s condition. No specifics, except to say that THE Dooch Man will be returning to his KZOK FM morning show real soon.
