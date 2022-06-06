ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth monkeypox case reported in Sacramento county

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO -- Health officials said Monday that they've identified the fourth presumptive case of monkeypox in Sacramento County.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, the county's public health officer, said in a statement that the case is under investigation with contact tracing underway. She added that the general risk to the public "remains low."

This latest case comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed three other monkeypox cases in the county. The first case was noted two weeks ago, and was believed to be related to travel in Europe.

Read more at CBSSacramento.com >> 4th Case Of Monkeypox Detected In Sacramento County


