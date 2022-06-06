Is It Legal to Bury My Pet In My Backyard in Montana?

Four shows were just not enough for the Yellowstone universe, so now there's also four sixes. While we've already got the mother show and its prequel 1883, we're now anticipating an 1883 spinoff called 1883: Bass Reeves, plus another Yellowstone prequel titled 1932. On top of all that, there's 6666, a show that takes the western story out of Montana completely to a famous ranch in Texas called the Four Sixes. Fans of Yellowstone will already be familiar with this legendary ranch because it's where Jimmy (Jefferson White) was sent when he couldn't get his act together on the Dutton ranch. Now, the Four Sixes is getting its own spotlight, and after hearing about its real-life history, you might be surprised it took as long as it did for Taylor Sheridan to set his sights on it.

9 DAYS AGO