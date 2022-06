The risk for severe weather increases on Friday as a complex of thunderstorms moves through the area. There is a Slight Risk (threat level 2 of 5) for severe weather for our entire area. Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, hail, heavy rain, and lightning will all be possible. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has also been issued for Amite, Pike and Wilkinson counties until 3pm today.

AMITE CITY, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO