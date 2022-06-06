Wenatchee 4th of July Fireworks to Hold Dog Day Beforehand
3 days ago
The Wenatchee Valley 4th of July organizers have a new event this year that’ll take place the day before this year’s holiday fireworks. It’s called “Dog Day of Summer“, which is a 1K and 5K dog jog on Sunday, July 3rd to benefit the Wenatchee Valley Humane...
It’s been three weeks since Bird scooters flocked to the streets of the Wenatchee Valley, and thus far they’ve proven very popular with users. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says most of the feedback being received by the city is positive. “I think overall we’re getting more positives than...
“Do the shrimp have a chance?” photographer Bob Mazelow asked Thursday. “This greeted me this morning as hundreds of anglers were after shrimp. The season is open one day for eight hours. Good luck shrimp!” The photo was taken from Wharf Street, with the north end of Whidbey island in the background.
NACHES, Wash. — In September, nine days before he was set to retire from the US Army, Lieutenant Colonel Donald Peters died during active duty. He served for 31 years. He left behind a family, including wife, Paige Peters, and their beloved dog, a Belgian Malinois, Buck who all lived in Naches. Now, while dealing with the grief of losing...
Forget the cloudy skies and sweaters. Summer is indeed around the corner, and we have the B Street Market’s happenings to prove it. The market opened for the season Saturday, June 4, in downtown Quincy. Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Powered by our...
Chelan County PUD commissioners are happy with a noise study conducted by the City of Wenatchee. Commissioners had questioned whether the study on the proposed Confluence Parkway included traffic noise. But Commissioner Steve McKenna says a review by a firm hired by the PUD confirmed that the city’s study was...
The City of Leavenworth is urging the public to refrain from practical jokes after a public fountain appeared to be overflowing with soap suds Monday morning. Public works employees began the cleanup process after the discovery in front of the Festhalle Civic Center. The ornate fountain was impossible to see...
YAKIMA, WA – The first rainbow crosswalks to be in Eastern Washington were put in Yakima yesterday on Sgt. Pendleton way and Naches Ave, now having Yakima Pride call the area “The Inclusivity District.”. “We’ve always been in Yakima,” said Joshua Hastings the Vice President of Yakima Pride....
STANWOOD, Wash. — A quiet change to the Washington Administrative Code has coffee stand owners across the state foaming. The state's administrative code now requires coffee and food stand operators to have "permanent plumbing" in their mobile businesses, including toilets. One Snohomish County coffee stand owner is now worried countless stands could close if the rule doesn't change.
Camano Island, just a short drive north of Seattle, is connected to the land by bridge, so there are no ferry lines! Camano is a small quiet island, but there is no shortage of hikes, views, water to kayak, and good eats. Our first stop was Cama Beach Historical State Park. We took a short stroll past the Cama Beach Café down to the waterfront to discover a delightful vacation destination – the beach is lined with small family bungalows that can be rented, which first opened in 1934. It was indeed like stepping through a time machine. There is a camp store at the north end of the beach and four firepits for group sing-a-longs and marshmallow roasting.
An area between Chelan and Wenatchee now has federal designation as a wine grape-growing region. It’s called Rocky Reach because of its proximity to Rocky Reach Dam, and is Washington’s 20th American Viticultural Area (AVA) as of last Friday. A release from the Washington State Wine Commission acknowledges...
On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee visited Snohomish County to tour a new affordable housing community in Marysville. Twin Lakes Landing will provide a home to about 60 families who are currently experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County. "They support people more than just having a roof over their heads, providing them...
The colder, rainier than usual weather across the Northwest has snarled the region's cherry-growing season. Jim Jamison owns a small plot in Richland. Wash. and says that by now, he'd normally have hundreds of customers shopping with them at a u-pick orchard. “I think ours in the Northwest will be...
An unsuspecting farmworker in Paterson saw quite a sight last week in the field. The farm worker saw a bear in plain sight in the wheat while checking the sprinkler system. The worker immediately called for backup safety when he saw the large animal. 22-year-old Hunter Berg was one of...
As of 10:44 am on June 6, Julia was no longer welcome at the Interbay Tiny House Village. But in a reversal later that day, the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) allowed her back into her shelter. Though she's inside now, the hours between those two decisions were marked by outrage and fear.
(The Center Square) – The Lake Sammamish kokanee salmon population has increased, according to scientists. Biologists observed more than 2,000 adult kokanee salmon returning from Lake Sammamish to spawn in creeks last fall. According to King County, that’s more than the total number of salmon they saw over the past five years combined.
The City of East Wenatchee will soon break ground on a new building for its Public Works department. East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the nearly 8,800 square foot facility will be a welcome relief for the city. “This is a long overdue project,” says Crawford. “City hall sits on...
Chelan County is set to hold the state’s very first online sheriff’s foreclosure auction. It’ll take place next Friday, June 17, with bidders required to register and post a $5,000 deposit. The auction is being handled by the company Bid4access, which conducted hundreds of online county tax...
TRAFTON, Wash. - Deputies are digging up a property near Arlington in hopes of finding 39-year-old Jessica Seybold, a mother of two who disappeared in the area in 2017. After Seybold went missing in late 2017, detectives got tips telling them that she was murdered and buried on a property in Trafton, a community near Arlington.
The East Wenatchee Area is experiencing irrigation problems which are leaving customers with only about 30 percent of their water supply. The Greater Wenatchee Water District provides irrigation to 6,000 acres in the area, and it’s having trouble replacing aging equipment. District Manager Craig Gyselinck says they decided to...
