Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.

