Scottsbluff Police are pleased to announce that seat belt usage increased in Scottsbluff. The Scottsbluff Police Dept participated in the Click it or Ticket seat belt enforcement wave from Monday May 23 to Sunday June 5 using money for overtime with a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. A seat belt usage survey was conducted before the enforcement wave started and Scottsbluff had a seat belt usage rate of 51.5%. A seat belt usage survey was conducted after the grant and the rate had increased to 59.25%.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO