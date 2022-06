Britney Spears' fairytale wedding turned into a nightmare for a brief moment when her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, crashed the scene. Alexander went live on Instagram after showing up at the "Oops I Did It Again" singer's wedding claiming he was on the guest list. The video is grainy but per TMZ, he was approached by security whom he told he was invited by Spears, and that she was his first and only wife. Alexander was able to make it inside Britney's home, where he continued to live stream. He was eventually restrained outside by security.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO