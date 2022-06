MARYLAND- Eight colleges are receiving grants to give local students a better chance for success. Nearly $3.8 million in federal funding will go to colleges and universities for high school students that are mostly in underrepresented communities. The funding will give those students more opportunities after graduation through a program called Upward Bound. It has a goal of increasing the rate of students enrolling in college and graduating from college. U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen said the program has been successful and he’s proud to see funding go to needed areas.

2 DAYS AGO