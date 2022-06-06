Five teenagers plead not guilty in killing of Smithville man

Five of six teenagers who are charged in the shooting death of a Missouri man pleaded not guilty Monday in juvenile court to first-degree murder.

The six suspects are charged in the May 14 death of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri. His body was found in a car parked at Black Bob Park which is located at 14500 W. 151st St. in Olathe, according to court records.

Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14 and two are 13.

Due to a conflict with his attorney’s calendar, the fourth suspect charged in the case, a 14-year-old boy, is scheduled to make his first appearance on June 15, according to court records.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has filed motions to try the 14-year-olds as adults. Kansas law does not allow 13-year-old children to be tried as adults.

Howe told reporters last month the incident likely stemmed from a marijuana purchase gone wrong .

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.