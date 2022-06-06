ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Patricia Sanders, 83 of Hopkinsville

By News Edge Newsroom
wkdzradio.com
 3 days ago

Graveside services for 83-year-old Patricia Carver Sanders,...

www.wkdzradio.com

wkdzradio.com

George Schlegel III, 71 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 71 year-old George Schlegel III, known as Mr. Tiger, of Hopkinsville will be Sunday, June 12 at 2 pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4 to 8.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In North Main Street Wreck

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm, an SUV driven by Dylan Smith of Cerulean was crossing North Main Street from Talbert Drive when it pulled into the path of a northbound car driven by Lawrence Falk of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

I-24 Paving Work In Southern Christian County To Begin Thursday

Westbound traffic on I-24 between Clarksville and Hopkinsville will be reduced to one lane Thursday and last until Saturday morning. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be doing milling and paving work on I-24 from the Tennessee state line to Exit 86 in Christian County. The roadway will be reduced to one lane on Thursday and reopen Friday morning.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Flown To Nashville After Near-Drowning In Trigg County

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after going underwater at the Linton Recreation Area in Trigg County Thursday afternoon. Trigg County emergency personnel say a 2-year-old went underwater and had to be revived by a family member. The child was then flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital from the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Pembroke, KY
City
Sanders, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Nashville Hospital After Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his tractor-trailer overturned on Lewis Road in Crofton Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the truck was northbound when the driver lost control causing it to run off the road and overturn. The driver was taken by ambulance to...
CROFTON, KY
wevv.com

Highway 41 Sale Set for June 24th and 25th in Kentucky

One of the biggest yard sales in Kentucky is just a few weekends away. The Highway 41 yard sale stretches' 150 miles of land in five counties throughout Kentucky. Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Christian and Todd counties are all participating. Starting from the Tennessee Stateline on Highway 41 and ending at...
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Local man injured in accident at Talbert Drive and North Main

A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon at North Main Street and Talbert Drive injured a local man. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 20-year old Dylan Smith of Cerulean was attempting to turn left from Talbert onto North Main and struck a northbound car operated by 67-year old Lawrence Falk of Hopkinsville on the rear driver’s side.
whopam.com

Man arrested on strangulation, assault charges

An investigation at a South Main Street home in Hopkinsville Thursday morning led to the arrest of a man for strangulation and assault charges. The arrest citation for 32-year old Ramon Carrillo of Hopkinsville alleges he placed his hands around the neck of his 34-year old girlfriend, restricting her breathing.
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In North Main Street Wreck

A wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car was crossing North Main Street from Talbert Drive when it pulled into the path of a northbound SUV. The driver of the car was taken...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of everyone involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van driven by Ashley Oaks of Clarksville was eastbound when it hydroplaned and struck a guardrail ejecting Emily Ratliff and Joyce Vanhoose both of Paintsville out of the back window of the van.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of June 15, 2022

Mrs. Dorene Margaret Love, age 73, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., formally of Molino, Fla., passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Atmore, Ala. She was born in Albion, Mich. to the late Paul and Cora Edler Smeltzer. She was a Paraeducator at Riverdale High School and a member of River Rock Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. She was a former member and Sunday school teacher at Highland Baptist Church and previously owned Molino Feed and Supply. She was a loving and kind person. She was known as grandma love, granny love, grammy love, pop love, momma love, and mother love by all that knew her.
ATMORE, AL
WKRN

Unsolved Tennessee: Search for answers in 2016 Clarksville murder

A Clarksville woman continues to look for answers in her husband's murder. Unsolved Tennessee: Search for answers in 2016 Clarksville …. 2 men arrested in MNPD undercover trafficking operation. Study raises Titans stadium funding questions. COVID-19 outbreak closes Davidson County clerk’s …. Armed carjacking leads to pursuit in Madison.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Interstate 24 Single-Vehicle Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent a North Carolina man to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Adnane Hocine of Raleigh was eastbound when his van ran off the road into the median and struck the cable barriers. Hocine reportedly told law enforcement...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Crofton woman injured in Tuesday morning accident

A two-vehicle accident involving a Hopkinsvlle Transit bus Tuesday morning at South Virginia and East 14th Street sent a local woman to the hospital for injuries. It happened about 10 a.m. and the report from Hopkinsville police says a witness told officers that 45-year old Michael Depp of Hopkinsville had been headed north on South Virginia when he ran a red light and struck the bus operated by 38-year old David Stovall of Hopkinsville, who reportedly had a green light.
CROFTON, KY
whopam.com

Princeton man flown following Caldwell Co. wreck

A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Judge Wayne Shelton, longest-serving judge in Tennessee, retiring after 43 years of service

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Judge C. Wayne Shelton, who is preparing for retirement on June 30, has been a Montgomery County judge for 43 years. It will be a historic moment for the judge, for Clarksville and for Tennessee: Shelton will retire as the longest-serving juvenile court judge, general sessions court judge, or any court judge in the state.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Four injured in I-24 accident

Four people were injured in a rain-related accident Monday on I-24. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Noisworthy investigated and determined Ashley Oaks of Clarksville had been headed east near the 75 mile-marker when she hydroplaned and struck a guard rail on the left side of the road. Two passengers,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Tuesday Lafayette Road Wreck

A wreck on Lafayette Road at the intersection of Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a southbound car hit the back of an SUV in front of the car at the intersection. The driver of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Wilkinson Trace to close to thru traffic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has announced that Wilkinson Trace will be closed to thru traffic beginning Thursday afternoon. The closure will continue until Monday, June 13. Residents will still be able to use the road to access their homes.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Council Approves 3rd Trigg School Resource Officer

Trigg County Schools will soon have a third school resource officer following action by Cadiz City Council Tuesday night. During Tuesday’s Cadiz City Council meeting Chief Wiggins laid out the need for a third school resource officer following a Tuesday meeting with Trigg County School officials in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
CADIZ, KY

