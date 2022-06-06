Patricia Sanders, 83 of Hopkinsville

Mrs. Dorene Margaret Love, age 73, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., formally of Molino, Fla., passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Atmore, Ala. She was born in Albion, Mich. to the late Paul and Cora Edler Smeltzer. She was a Paraeducator at Riverdale High School and a member of River Rock Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. She was a former member and Sunday school teacher at Highland Baptist Church and previously owned Molino Feed and Supply. She was a loving and kind person. She was known as grandma love, granny love, grammy love, pop love, momma love, and mother love by all that knew her.

ATMORE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO