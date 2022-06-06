ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Is Having a Super-Rare Sale on Google Nest & Pixel Devices Right Now

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
This week, Amazon is offering a rare deal on Google products, giving buyers up to 30% off gadgets such as Chromecast with Google TV, Google Nest Thermostat, Google Nest Cam, Google Nest WiFi System, and more. You can even save $100 on an unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro – 5G Android Phone .

Until recently, many Google products weren’t even widely available on Amazon, and you had to go to retailers such as Target or The Home Depot instead. On top of that, these aren’t minor discounts on last year’s products, but rather a chance to save big on the latest generation of Google Nest and Pixel products.

It’s definitely a sale you’ll want to take advantage of since many of these products rarely go on sale on Amazon — or anywhere.

The sale includes great savings on products such as:

SPY recently listed the Google Nest Cam and Google Nest Doorbell as top choices in our roundup of the best security cameras of 2022 . The Google Nest thermostat was also a contender in SPY’s roundup of the best smart thermostats of 2022 , and it’s currently a best-seller on Amazon.

When reviewing the Google Nest Cam, SPY Tech Editor John Velasco explained, “There’s no questioning the peace of mind security this indoor camera offers. He also noted that the Google Nest Cam has the ability to discern people from pets, saying, “it’s very useful if you have pets at home too… the camera gives you the ability to edit the list of things it notifies you about, so no more pings from a curious cat.”

That said, this is the perfect opportunity to give your home a smart upgrade or trade in your older devices for something brand new.

Google Pixel 6 Pro – 5G Android Phone

SAVE $100

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is a photographer’s dream come true, and it’s one of the best flagship phones for sale in 2022. If you prefer Android to Apple (and don’t want to pay $1,000 for the new flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 line ), then this is the smartphone for you.

Buy: Unlocked Pixel 6 Pro Smartphone $799.00 (orig. $899.00) 11% OFF

Google Nest Thermostat

As previously mentioned, this is the best-selling smart thermostat on Amazon and an award-winning smart home product. Currently, it’s under $100 while this sale lasts.

Buy: Google Nest Thermostat $99.98 (orig. $129.99) 23% OFF

Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation)

SPY AWARD WINNER

A trusted brand name, these Google devices come highly recommended by Amazon users and SPY editors. The Google Nest Cam, for example, holds a 4.6-star rating with more than 20,000 Amazon reviews. On top of that, we recently named this the best security camera of the year, full stop. If you’re curious about how well these products work, just take a look at our recent review of the Google Nest Cam to learn more about some of its great features.

Buy: Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation) $79.99 (orig. $99.99) 20% OFF

Google Nest Wifi AC2200 – Mesh WiFi System

The Google Nest WiFi System has a 4.5-star rating and 10,000+ reviews from Amazon customers. If you have other smart home products in the Google Home ecosystem, then this is the perfect way to upgrade your WiFi.

Buy: Google Nest Wifi – AC2200 – Mesh WiFi System $119.00 (orig. $169.00) 30% OFF

Chromecast with Google TV

If you don’t have a smart TV yet, then Google Chromecast is our smart TV device of choice. While the version pictured below doesn’t come in a cool color, it is 33% off for a limited time.

Buy: Chromecast with Google TV $39.99 (orig. $49.99) 20% OFF

Google Pixel Buds A-Series – Wireless Earbuds

Google’s Pixel Buds aren’t as well known as popular wireless earbuds like the AirPods Pro, but they do have one incredible feature you won’t find anywhere else — real-time translation. (Yes, really.) And considering that these earbuds now cost just $90, this is one of the best headphones deals we’ve seen in a long time.

Buy: Google Pixel Buds A-Series – Wireless Earbuds

