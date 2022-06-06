ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Sources: Nazem Kadri of Colorado Avalanche has thumb surgery

By Emily Kaplan
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri underwent thumb surgery on Monday, sources confirmed to ESPN. It's unclear if Kadri will be able to return for the Stanley Cup finals after Colorado advanced there by sweeping Edmonton on Monday...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

KEVIN WEEKES ON WHAT EVANDER KANE WANTS TO STAY IN EDMONTON, WHAT HE'LL TAKE ELSEWHERE

Despite the Edmonton Oilers recent sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, there's no question Evander Kane had a positive impact during his short time with the team. In 43 games with the Oilers in 2021-22, Kane notched 39 points (22G, 17A), and added another 17 points (13G, 4A) in 15 playoff games. Not only that, but Kane managed to keep a low profile after having his contract terminated by the San Jose Sharks and signing with Edmonton, something he's had a major problem doing throughout his career. There's no question Edmonton GM Ken Holland would like to keep Kane (he said as much himself), but it will reportedly come with the hefty price.
NHL
Financial World

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog: We're not done!

The Colorado Avalanche will play in the Stanley Cup final. Colorado coach Jared Bednar stressed that the goal is to win the cup and that they are not happy just playing in the finals. "We have one step left, and I don't feel like any of our guys are satisfied," he said, as quote by NHL.com "Advancing has been great, but it hasn't been our goal from the start.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Oilers GM Ken Holland: 'I can't keep this team together'

After a team exits the playoffs, regardless of the sport or the league, it isn't uncommon for the general manager to hint at changes coming to the team in the offseason. Still, it was a bit shocking to hear Edmonton Oilers GM and president of player operations Ken Holland insinuate that the team will get a makeover after being swept out of the Western Conference Final by the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
Axios

What Broncos Country is saying about the new owner

The sale isn't final, but the takes on the Broncos' new owners are coming in hot. What they're saying: Reactions from fans and pundits appeared mostly positive. Longtime sports journalist Woody Paige noted that Denver's football team is changing hands from one famous family to another. "Ownership of sport franchises in Colorado [is] fully a family affair," he wrote in the Gazette.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Talking With Peyton Manning: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning may soon officially reunite with the Denver Broncos. According to a report, the AFC West franchise is having discussions with Manning about an advisory role within the organization. If the two sides can come to an agreement, Manning could eventually become apart of the ownership group and own...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Evander Kane
ESPN

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

Boston 116, Golden State 100, Boston leads series 2-1 This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
NBA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers reportedly interested in former Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill?

Entering this season, the second-longest tenured coach in the league behind future Hall-of-Famer Jon Cooper was Detroit Red Wings bench boss Jeff Blashill. After just one playoff appearance (in his first year as coach), though, the rebuilding squad finally decided to move on as they try and begin their rise back toward contention. That makes the 48-year-old Blashill an experienced option on the open market, as he’s been in coaching roles since 1998 and coaching professionally since joining the Detroit organization in 2011. While he doesn’t have the shiniest resume, some of that can be attributed to the poor roster he was given in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Colorado Avalanche ride two goalies into Stanley Cup Final

Matt Murray stepped on the ice on the first day of the 2017 NHL playoffs ready to lead the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins to the Stanley Cup once again. He didn't make it to puck drop. An injury during warmups sidelined him for a month and turned the job over...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Tsn
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Questionable Coaching Decisions Were Costly Against the Avalanche

Now that the dust has settled, I can acknowledge that head coach Jay Woodcroft turned the Edmonton Oilers’ season around when he took over the bench on Feb. 11. The Oilers were outside of a playoff spot when he took over, and the team went 26-9-3 the rest of the regular season, and he guided them to the Western Conference Final. He was tremendous, and he should be one of the team’s biggest off-season re-signings.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The needs of the Maple Leafs at the 2022 NHL Draft

The Maple Leafs have three picks in this year’s draft and they better make them count. With the lack of draft capital throughout the last year, Toronto has had to make every pick like it’s their last. Securing Matthew Knies in the second round looked like a steal and drafting Ty Voit in the fifth round wasn’t too shabby either.
NHL
ESPN

Buffalo Sabres to retire goalie Ryan Miller's No. 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. --  It will be Miller Time once more in Buffalo. The Sabres are honoring their franchise goalie leader in wins and games played by retiring Ryan Millers No. 30 jersey next season. The team made the announcement by releasing a video on Friday which showed Miller being...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Avalanche Cale Makar: The Best Defenseman Since Bobby Orr?

In this edition of NHL Quick Hits, I’m going to take a quick look at the Colorado Avalanche’s great young defenseman Cale Makar. One former NHL defenseman suggested to Kelly Hrudy that Makar was the best defenseman since Bobby Orr. Could that possibly be correct? Is he that good?
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy