Sources: Nazem Kadri of Colorado Avalanche has thumb surgery

Despite the Edmonton Oilers recent sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, there's no question Evander Kane had a positive impact during his short time with the team. In 43 games with the Oilers in 2021-22, Kane notched 39 points (22G, 17A), and added another 17 points (13G, 4A) in 15 playoff games. Not only that, but Kane managed to keep a low profile after having his contract terminated by the San Jose Sharks and signing with Edmonton, something he's had a major problem doing throughout his career. There's no question Edmonton GM Ken Holland would like to keep Kane (he said as much himself), but it will reportedly come with the hefty price.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO