ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Anglers reel in trophy as Alabama’s top high school fishermen

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b72nl_0g2P8Ncx00

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – News 3 had the opportunity to fish with the top two high school bass anglers in Alabama. Monday morning, along beautiful Lake Ogletree, we hopped in the boat with upcoming Auburn High School Seniors Spencer Grooms and Hudson Galimore. Over the weekend, the teammates beat out 117 teams to take first place in The Alabama Bass High School State Championship on Lake Eufaula.

“Trying to fish for that national spot – top five is what makes it to nationals. But somehow we found the fish, and on day one were leading that day, and the second day took 35 pounds to take home the win,” said Spencer Broome.

The next stop is Lake Hartwell in South Carolina for the National Bassmaster High School Championship this August.

“It was an incredible experience; we went out like Spence said trying to qualify for nationals and somehow came home with the trophy,” said Hudson Galimore.

‘Rumor Has it’ Adele is their lucky charm. Her music and banana are talismans for the fishing duo.

“She started singing, and we started reeling them left and right,” said Galimore. “We caught that six-pounder on day two that secured the win and were listing to Adele rolling in the deep,” said Groom.

The two friends have been fishing together as Auburn Anglers since 8th grade.

“I think it’s a good learning environment, you learn how to learn patience and have to practice hard, and it takes a lot of it to make sure you are a success,” said Galimore.

Groom’s dad is one of their coaches. He’s committed to making sure every teen who wants to fish can cast a line by expanding the program to reach all 8th-grade students and older, even outside the Auburn City School System.

“Logan Parks and Lucas Thomas started it at Auburn City Schools as a club, and here recently this past year, we have expanded it to form a community fishing club to support schools that don’t have this ability,” said Adam Grooms.

If you live in the east Alabama area and want to be a part of the bass fishing team and are in 8th grade, there will be a meeting on June 26th and 4 pm. The location is to be announced on Auburn Anglers’ social media pages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Shot Clock arrives in GHSA Basketball

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A new day is dawning in Georgia high school basketball. This fall, GHSA Basketball will be played with a shot clock. This is a move three years in the making, with the previous two years being test runs for this season. Now with the adoption of the clock in play, some […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Medical marijuana, Jay Barker, alligators: Down in Alabama

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission met yesterday in Montgomery, and the updated timeline has medical-marijuana products available as early as next spring. Former University of Alabama quarterback Jay Barker has received a sentence of probation for reckless endangerment for an incident that involved his wife, country singer Sara Evans. You...
ALABAMA STATE
auburntigers.com

'A great fit': After 25 seasons, Auburn's Ralph Spry says goodbye

AUBURN, Ala. – For more than a century, only four head coaches have led Auburn's track and field program. Auburn's track facility bears the names of the first two: Wilbur Hutsell and Mel Rosen, who shepherded the program for its first seven decades from 1921-91. When Rosen's protégé and...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Education
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
WRBL News 3

Bobby Howard resigns as Pacelli’s head baseball coach

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Iconic high school head baseball coach Bobby Howard has closed the chapter his time in Columbus. On Wednesday, Coach Howard informed the St. Anne Pacelli baseball team and the school that he resigned as the head baseball coach. The next stop for Coach Howard will be in Florida. He will become […]
WRBL News 3

GHSA will implement 35 second shot clock next basketball season

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The shot clock era has arrived for GHSA schools. This upcoming basketball season GHSA varsity level boys and girls regular season basketball games and state tournament games will use a 35 second shot clock. This completes a three year plan to slowly phase in the shot-clock for regular season play. For […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
WRBL News 3

81-year-old grandmother’s nursing pin lost during Auburn graduation

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A family full of nurses and Auburn University graduates are desperately searching for nursing pin their 81-year-old grandmother was wearing while watching her granddaughter graduate from Auburn University’s Nursing School. They hope the public and the power of social media can help them locate the 62-year-old pin and family heirloom that […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Helicopter crash, timberland, Auburn baseball: Down in Alabama

The Auburn baseball team won its first regional title at home since 1999 -- and the Tigers did it by scoring 51 runs on 49 hits over three games. That’s more scoring than some football teams do in a month. Also on today’s briefing, we have an Army helicopter...
comebacktown.com

How do you explain World Games selecting Birmingham?

Today’s guest columnist is Alan Register. The first World Games were played in Santa Clara, California in 1981. They have not been played in America since. And while we’re at it, why did the USFL select Birmingham?. There’s a simple answer, “a crazy idea” and “a winning streak.”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Lake Hartwell#Highschoolsports
wdhn.com

Southeast Alabama preparing for yet another COVID-19 surge, official says

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — With omicron’s subvariant BA.4 and BA.5 now making up 13% of all new COVID-19 cases in the country, cases across the state are increasing, significantly. The whole state of Alabama is considered ‘high risk,’ once again for the spread of the virus causing...
WJHG-TV

Mosley hires Bobby Howard as new baseball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley announced the hiring of Bobby Howard as the new baseball coach of the Dolphins program. Howard takes over after Jon Hudson’s seven seasons with the Fins, where he led them to a 145-40 stint with a 5A State Championship in 2021 before it was announced his contract would not be renewed for another season.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
AL.com

Rain, farm center, alcohol tax: Down in Alabama

In economics we have a concept called the price elasticity of demand. That measures just how much the demand for a good changes with price fluctuations. For example, if the price of, say, a recipe book at Walmart went from $10 to $30, a lot fewer people would buy it. So that would be an elastic good.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Mississippi police officer killed in line of duty was from Alabama

A Mississippi police officer killed in the line of duty Thursday was from Alabama. Meridian Officer Kennis Croom was shot to death about 5:30 p.m. while responding to a domestic violence call in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue, Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler told The Meridian Star. A woman, whose identity has not been released, was also found dead at the scene.
MERIDIAN, MS
Alt 101.7

Hidden Alabama Tasty Gem That’s Hard To Find

There are a few things on this planet that bring people together and put a smile on their faces. Oh, it’s not what your thinking…. Other than my awesome personality, it’s good music, great people, and delicious food. Told you it’s NOT what you’re thinking….
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy