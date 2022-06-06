Auburn Anglers reel in trophy as Alabama’s top high school fishermen

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – News 3 had the opportunity to fish with the top two high school bass anglers in Alabama. Monday morning, along beautiful Lake Ogletree, we hopped in the boat with upcoming Auburn High School Seniors Spencer Grooms and Hudson Galimore. Over the weekend, the teammates beat out 117 teams to take first place in The Alabama Bass High School State Championship on Lake Eufaula.

“Trying to fish for that national spot – top five is what makes it to nationals. But somehow we found the fish, and on day one were leading that day, and the second day took 35 pounds to take home the win,” said Spencer Broome.

The next stop is Lake Hartwell in South Carolina for the National Bassmaster High School Championship this August.

“It was an incredible experience; we went out like Spence said trying to qualify for nationals and somehow came home with the trophy,” said Hudson Galimore.

‘Rumor Has it’ Adele is their lucky charm. Her music and banana are talismans for the fishing duo.

“She started singing, and we started reeling them left and right,” said Galimore. “We caught that six-pounder on day two that secured the win and were listing to Adele rolling in the deep,” said Groom.

The two friends have been fishing together as Auburn Anglers since 8th grade.

“I think it’s a good learning environment, you learn how to learn patience and have to practice hard, and it takes a lot of it to make sure you are a success,” said Galimore.

Groom’s dad is one of their coaches. He’s committed to making sure every teen who wants to fish can cast a line by expanding the program to reach all 8th-grade students and older, even outside the Auburn City School System.

“Logan Parks and Lucas Thomas started it at Auburn City Schools as a club, and here recently this past year, we have expanded it to form a community fishing club to support schools that don’t have this ability,” said Adam Grooms.

If you live in the east Alabama area and want to be a part of the bass fishing team and are in 8th grade, there will be a meeting on June 26th and 4 pm. The location is to be announced on Auburn Anglers’ social media pages.

