Freeport Road reopens after train derailment in Harmar Township

Over a week after a train derailment in Harmar Township, Freeport Road has reopened to traffic.

Officials told Channel 11 the stretch of Freeport Road between Hulton Bridge and Guys Run Road is now open in both directions.

Nine tankers in total fell into a creek during the derailment on May 26.

The Allegheny River reopened one week ago today.

The incident leaked around 3,000 gallons of petroleum distillate into the water.

Norfolk Southern issued the following statement on the reopening of Freeport Road;

“In coordination with Penn DOT and other local officials, two lanes of Freeport Road have reopened as of 6pm Monday, June 6, allowing traffic flow in both directions. One lane remains closed while recovery crews continue work at the site. A safe and responsible cleanup remains our top priority, and we appreciate the public’s patience and care while this work continues.”

