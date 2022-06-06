ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, PA

Freeport Road reopens after train derailment in Harmar Township

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Over a week after a train derailment in Harmar Township, Freeport Road has reopened to traffic.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: EPA: all tankers from train derailment in Harmar Township removed from creek

PHOTOS: Train derailment in Harmar Township, 17 cars derailed

Officials told Channel 11 the stretch of Freeport Road between Hulton Bridge and Guys Run Road is now open in both directions.

Nine tankers in total fell into a creek during the derailment on May 26.

The Allegheny River reopened one week ago today.

The incident leaked around 3,000 gallons of petroleum distillate into the water.

Norfolk Southern issued the following statement on the reopening of Freeport Road;

“In coordination with Penn DOT and other local officials, two lanes of Freeport Road have reopened as of 6pm Monday, June 6, allowing traffic flow in both directions. One lane remains closed while recovery crews continue work at the site. A safe and responsible cleanup remains our top priority, and we appreciate the public’s patience and care while this work continues.”

Cleanup continues following massive train derailment in Harmar Township

No injuries reported in Mt. Lebanon garage fire

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire late Thursday at the 500 block of Landsdale Place in Mt. Lebanon, according to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers. The fire was reported at 11:58 p.m., authorities said. The garage was fully involved when firefighters arrived, officials said. No one was injured, and the...
15-day road construction process begins Friday in Pittsburgh

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers are being told to pack some extra patience as construction gets underway Friday evening, lasting several weeks. PennDOT says the Glenwood off-ramp for exit 73A will be closed, as well as one lane of traffic from the Saline Street Bridge to the Boulevard of Allies until June 25. This is so crews can widen the bridge that carries the Parkway over Bates Street.
Man flown to UPMC Presby after stabbing in Aliquippa

A man has been flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after he was stabbed in Aliquippa. Beaver County 911 said the investigation is still active at the scene in the 1000 block of Clinton Street. The man's condition was not immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action...
