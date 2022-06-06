ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Council to consider new senior care facility

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3t97_0g2P8A9W00

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN)– The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will tackle a plan to build 254 units of senior housing and a 136-bed residential care facility on 9.49 acres in Shadelands business park.

Hall Equities Group will develop the Oakmont of Shadelands Senior Housing and Residential Care Facility at the former Joint Genome Institute site at 2800 Mitchell Drive.

The site and its five one-story buildings, which would be demolished, was originally built by Dow Chemical in the 1960s and has been vacant since 2019.

Approving the project requires the city to amend its general plan to change the site’s zoning from business park to mixed use residential.

The plan also calls for permits to remove 105 trees – six of which are considered highly protected – and divide the land into two parcels.

Raskin says Jan. 6 panel has found more on Trump than ‘incitement’

The facility would be located near the northwest border of Shadelands, adjacent to the Animal Rescue Foundation, the Springfield Montessori School and Shadelands Self-Storage. The site is separated from the Contra Costa Canal by an access driveway belonging to 1925 Oak Grove Road.

The housing component would include four buildings and courtyards, and a small recreation building. Two buildings would be three stories, and two would be four stories.

The care facility would be three stories and licensed by the California Department of Social Services to provide housing for people 62 years and older who need assistance, but not 24-hour medical care.

Of the 105 trees that would be removed, six are considered “highly protected,” according to a staff report.

The report says, for removal, the “City Council must find that the burden to the applicant in preserving the tree greatly outweighs the benefit to the public” and that “preservation of the tree would severely reduce the scale or feasibility of the development.”

Fire, explosion at Petaluma airport destroy hangar, small plane, classic car

The Council in 2019 reviewed a pre-application request from Hall Equities and agreed to consider a general plan amendment “so long as the new uses remain ancillary to the employment-based business park uses.”

The Council also required the project to be within 750 feet of Oak Grove or Ygnacio Valley roads and not occupy more than 10 percent of Shadelands’ total acreage.

The Walnut Creek City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the council chamber at city hall, 1666 North Main Street in Walnut Creek.

To watch remotely, go to www.zoom.us (webinar ID: 857 4324 1524, passcode: 694787).

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

SF supes pass ordinance to provide shelter for homeless population

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed Supervisor Rafael Mandelman’s “A Place For All” ordinance to provide shelter for “everyone willing to accept it,” the county announced. The unanimous vote will make it the policy of the City and County of San Francisco to offer all people experiencing homelessness […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek City Council to consider senior housing plan

On Tuesday, the Walnut Creek City Council will tackle a plan to build 254 units of senior housing and a 136-bed residential care facility on 9.49 acres in Shadelands business park.Hall Equities Group will develop the Oakmont of Shadelands Senior Housing and Residential Care Facility at the former Joint Genome Institute site at 2800 Mitchell Drive. The site and its five one-story buildings, which would be demolished, was originally built by Dow Chemical in the 1960s and has been vacant since 2019.Approving the project requires the city to amend its general plan to change the site's zoning from business park...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma Planning Commission approves 15-unit housing plan, despite misgivings

A proposal to build 15 housing units on Fifth Street West was approved by the Sonoma Planning Commission last week, despite less-than-enthusiastic reviews by planning commissioners and staunch opposition from some neighbors. But with an eye toward state law that requires jurisdictions to weigh only objective standards when deciding if...
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

City council seeks opinion on leaf blower ban proposal

NOVATO, Calif. (BCN)– If you live in Novato and have an opinion about the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, the Novato City Council wants to hear from you at its July 12 meeting. City officials have also set up an online survey at novato.org/opennovato to collect opinions until June 26. The city is committed to […]
NOVATO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Government
KRON4 News

$400M Muni bond falls short of majority needed to pass

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– A $400 million bond for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for street and transit improvements in the city appears to not have enough votes to pass, based on the latest unofficial results from Tuesday’s election. Proposition A received a little over 63 percent approval, below the two-thirds vote needed to take […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland attorney helps community learn about estate planning

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- More than 70 percent of African Americans do not have a will or other estate planning document, according to a Caring.com 2022 survey. An Oakland attorney is changing that.When Verleana Green-Telusca opened her law practice in Oakland, she decided to specialize in estate planning, trusts, and probate because of what her own family endured"My grandmother, she didn't have any documents in place, not even an advanced health care directive. And we didn't know basic things, like whether she wanted to be buried or cremated," Green-Telusca said.Years earlier, when Green-Telusca was 13 years old and her maternal grandmother...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF courthouse safe to re-enter after evacuation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Superior Court downtown was evacuated due to a suspicious device, but it is now safe for the public to return, according to the San Francisco county sheriff’s office. “SF Sheriff’s deputies have cleared the suspicious package found at the Civic Center Courthouse,” the sheriff’s office tweeted at 12:03 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#Senior Care#Hall Equities Group#Joint Genome Institute#Dow Chemical#Shadelands Self Storage#The Contra Costa Canal
kalw.org

San Francisco voters reject $400 million bond for Muni

Proposition A received about 63 percent approval, below the two-thirds vote needed to take effect, after being proposed by Mayor London Breed and approved by the city's Board of Supervisors to go on the ballot. The mayor and supervisors said in the ballot argument, in favor of Prop A. that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland will create its first-ever rental housing registry

Oakland renters, landlords, and politicians will soon have access to a lot more information on rental housing in the city. The city’s first-ever rental housing registry—approved by the City Council unanimously on Tuesday—will likely include data on who owns which properties in Oakland, whether they’re covered by rent control, how much landlords can charge tenants, and the eviction history for any unit. The registry will include all housing covered by Oakland’s rent control and eviction laws, which is most rental buildings constructed before 1995.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Pittsburg OKs lease for waterfront hotel, banquet room, restaurants

PITTSBURG — A boutique hotel, banquet room and two restaurants could one day grace Pittsburg’s waterfront, helping to revitalize an area that for many decades has been mostly dormant. The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a lease agreement with Peter Nguyen of Global Resources Trading LLC for...
PITTSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Health Services
KRON4 News

Dead whale buried at Richmond beach due to big stink

(BCN) — The city of Richmond has buried a dead whale on the beach near the Point Richmond shores Thursday afternoon after its carcass was washed ashore two weeks ago and caused a terrible stink for people living nearby. The 40,000-pound dead male gray whale was first discovered near a ferry channel in Alameda in […]
RICHMOND, CA
cupertinotoday.com

San Mateo/Santa Clara County Election Results

San Mateo and Santa Clara County Election Round-up While electioneers have not counted all the ballots for the June 7 primary in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, there were some clear results in contested races. Below are the latest results from the first vote count. Please note that only...
KRON4 News

Hundreds displaced after leak in SF apartment building

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hundreds of people in San Francisco are scrambling to find a place to stay after their apartment building flooded on Friday. The building management said a water leak caused the flooding and everyone must stay out of the building for several days. More than 400 residents of 33 Tehama were displaced […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Solano County 2022 Primary Results

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In addition to a number of statewide races, Solano County residents had the chance to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county-level races.  All voters in Solano County residents helped decide the next sheriff, superintendent of schools, assessor/recorder and district attorney […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
oaklandside.org

Alameda County Supervisor election results: Rebecca Kaplan leads in D3 race

Oakland City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan led the race for the District 3 seat on the county Board of Supervisors as of Wednesday morning. She declared victory in a tweet, thanking her supporters. With 39% of the vote, Kaplan picked up a majority of votes in her hometown and also in San Leandro. She will likely face Lena Tam in a runoff in November, although there are still ballots being counted.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy